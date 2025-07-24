Maslah: The artist bringing out Somalia's talent
Maslah: The artist bringing out Somalia's talent
Somalia's Maslah Abdi Dahir has taken it upon himself to nurture and spread artistic expression to change the negative perception of his country and empower the youth.
By Staff Reporter
16 hours ago

In Mogadishu, the capital of Somalia, a beacon of creativity is emerging. Maslah Abdi Dahir, a dedicated artist, has taken it upon himself to nurture and spread artistic expression in the city.

His small studio serves as a haven for young people to explore their creativity through painting. This space is unique in the capital, where access to formal art education is limited.

Dahir trains 50 students every two months in his mission to empower young people and paint a better image of the city and the country as a whole.

"Among the various challenges I have faced, the lack of equipment and encouragement stands out. Additionally, many people do not understand the essence of the arts or the use of a pen in artistic expression,’’ he told Reuters.

Despite these obstacles, Dahir remains committed to his work. His students are slowly finding their voices, and their artwork is beginning to spill into the streets. A recent exhibition showcased their paintings, which residents paused to admire.

Many of the pieces express the return of peace to the country, which is still healing from decades of conflict. The artwork serves as a testament to the resilience and creativity of Somalia's youth.

Dahir's goal extends beyond teaching technique; he aims to create a space where young people can imagine a different future for Somalia.

By fostering creativity and self-expression, he hopes to empower his students to become agents of change in their communities in addition to providing job opportunities for them.

As the students continue to grow and develop their skills, their artwork will undoubtedly play a significant role in shaping the country's cultural landscape.

 Through his work, Dahir is challenging perceptions and breaking down barriers. He is demonstrating the value of art in Somali culture and its potential to bring people together.

As the city continues to heal and rebuild, initiatives like Dahir's studio will be crucial in promoting creativity and self-expression.

By investing in the next generation of artists, Dahir is helping to create a brighter future for Somalia.

SOURCE:TRT Afrika
