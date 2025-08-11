World Steelpan Day: The impactful Caribbean musical instrument with African roots
The UN acknowledges that the steelpan promotes inclusive societies and sustainable communities.
By Staff Reporter
August 11, 2025

On August 11th, the global stage resonates with the vibrant, metallic echoes of Trinidad and Tobago's most iconic invention: the steelpan.

Historians document the steelpan musical instrument as an invention of enslaved Africans in the 1800s, who used drumming as a form of communication and cultural expression.

A steelpan, often called a "pan" or "steel drum", is played using a pair of straight sticks tipped with rubber; the size and type of rubber tip vary according to the class of pan being played, the UN says in a commemoration statement on Monday. 

The musical instrument, also called an ‘announcing instrument’, is deeply intertwined with other African diaspora instruments such as the ‘talking drums’ of West African cultures – used for ceremonies, storytelling, and, crucially, long-distance communication.

Historians say Westerners involved in brutal slavery, fearing organised rebellion, repeatedly banned traditional African drums, but enslaved Africans in the Caribbean ingeniously adapted, finding rhythm and voice in unconventional percussive tools, eventually leading to the creation of the steelpan instrument.

The UN says it acknowledges that the steelpan promotes inclusive societies, sustainable communities and the creative economy and can have a positive impact on mental health and well-being, gender equality and youth empowerment.

“Cultural diversity and the pursuit of cultural development by all peoples and nations are a source of mutual enrichment for the cultural life of humankind. The importance of promoting and preserving cultural diversity is set out in the Sustainable Development Goals of the 2030 Agenda,” says the UN as it commemorates the day.

Like the talking drum, which literally communicates messages, the steelpan, when used as an announcing instrument, can introduce thematic material, establish mood, or even signal shifts in the musical narrative, says the Bermuda School of Music.

The UN says it is inviting stakeholders to observe World Steelpan Day by raising awareness of the cultural and historical significance of the steelpan as well as its link to sustainable development.

SOURCE:TRT Afrika English
