Amid rising concerns over university students having their US visas revoked, often without notice, after which they are often detained to places unknown for deportation, the US Department of Homeland Security has revoked the visas of multiple international students attending universities in the Western state of Colorado, according to university reports.

As of Tuesday evening, a total of 10 students from the University of Colorado and Colorado State University have had their F-1 visas – granted to foreign students for academic study in the US – rescinded.

The University of Colorado reported that four international students were affected, while Colorado State University confirmed that six of its students had their visas revoked, as reported by NBC News channel.

In a statement, the University of Colorado reaffirmed its commitment to supporting all students, including international students, saying: “We are focused on supporting the success of all of our students.” The university acknowledged that “each one of our students are seeking to advance their careers and the lives of their families” and recognized the anxiety that visa revocations bring to those affected.

The school also said: “We urge any international student with questions or concerns to reach out to their campus’ international student office.”

Contact embassy

Colorado State University advised that “affected students are advised to immediately contact the embassy of their home country” and emphasized: “We are working with our state and federal elected officials to ensure that our students are informed of all their options.”

Citing privacy concerns, both universities declined to share further details or disclose the identities of the affected students.

The revocation of visas in Colorado follows a wave of arrests of international students across the US in March. The Trump administration cited an immigration law allowing deportation for “serious adverse foreign policy consequences.”

Columbia student Mahmoud Khalil and Tufts student Rumeysa Ozturk were recently detained over alleged ties to Hamas, while Georgetown graduate student Badar Khan Suri was accused of spreading “Hamas propaganda” and having ties to a “suspected terrorist.”

Last week, Secretary of State Marco Rubio said over 300 student visas had been revoked, stating: “Every time I find one of these lunatics, I take away their visas."

But the students detained with their visas revoked were taken to places unknown, out of reach of any legal assistance, with no chance to challenge any accusations that they had violated any laws or conditions of their stay in the US.