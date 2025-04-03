WORLD
3 min read
Over 300 student visas revoked in the US amid controversial detentions
Department of Homeland Security revoked visas of 10 international students at Colorado universities, said officials at the universities
Over 300 student visas revoked in the US amid controversial detentions
People rally in support of a Tufts University student in Somerville, Mass. near Boston on March 26, 2025. U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents detained 30-year-old Turkish national Rumeysa Ozturk, who was in the country on a valid F-1 visa, near her home on Tuesday as she was on her way to meet friends to break her Ramadan fast, said her attorney, Mahsa Khanbabai. / Reuters
April 3, 2025

Amid rising concerns over university students having their US visas revoked, often without notice, after which they are often detained to places unknown for deportation, the US Department of Homeland Security has revoked the visas of multiple international students attending universities in the Western state of Colorado, according to university reports.

As of Tuesday evening, a total of 10 students from the University of Colorado and Colorado State University have had their F-1 visas – granted to foreign students for academic study in the US – rescinded.

The University of Colorado reported that four international students were affected, while Colorado State University confirmed that six of its students had their visas revoked, as reported by NBC News channel.

In a statement, the University of Colorado reaffirmed its commitment to supporting all students, including international students, saying: “We are focused on supporting the success of all of our students.” The university acknowledged that “each one of our students are seeking to advance their careers and the lives of their families” and recognized the anxiety that visa revocations bring to those affected.

The school also said: “We urge any international student with questions or concerns to reach out to their campus’ international student office.”

Contact embassy

Colorado State University advised that “affected students are advised to immediately contact the embassy of their home country” and emphasized: “We are working with our state and federal elected officials to ensure that our students are informed of all their options.”

Citing privacy concerns, both universities declined to share further details or disclose the identities of the affected students.

The revocation of visas in Colorado follows a wave of arrests of international students across the US in March. The Trump administration cited an immigration law allowing deportation for “serious adverse foreign policy consequences.”

Columbia student Mahmoud Khalil and Tufts student Rumeysa Ozturk were recently detained over alleged ties to Hamas, while Georgetown graduate student Badar Khan Suri was accused of spreading “Hamas propaganda” and having ties to a “suspected terrorist.”

Last week, Secretary of State Marco Rubio said over 300 student visas had been revoked, stating: “Every time I find one of these lunatics, I take away their visas."

But the students detained with their visas revoked were taken to places unknown, out of reach of any legal assistance, with no chance to challenge any accusations that they had violated any laws or conditions of their stay in the US.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Ethiopia bans Tigrayan opposition party TPLF
Ethiopia bans Tigrayan opposition party TPLF
Zimbabwean protesters granted bail after six weeks in custody
Zimbabwean protesters granted bail after six weeks in custody
Erdogan stresses need for careful monitoring of PKK dissolution process
Erdogan stresses need for careful monitoring of PKK dissolution process
African countries with most IMF debt
African countries with most IMF debt
Mali bans French television channel TV5 Monde over protest coverage
Mali bans French television channel TV5 Monde over protest coverage
South African rare blue diamond fetches $21.5m at auction
South African rare blue diamond fetches $21.5m at auction
The end of the PKK: What led to the terror group's dissolution after decades of bloodshed
The end of the PKK: What led to the terror group's dissolution after decades of bloodshed
By Tuncay Şahin
France announces retaliatory expulsion of Algerian diplomats
France announces retaliatory expulsion of Algerian diplomats
Erdogan, Trump, Mohammed bin Salman and Alsharaa begin online meet
Erdogan, Trump, Mohammed bin Salman and Alsharaa begin online meet
World's 'poorest president', Jose Mujica, dies
World's 'poorest president', Jose Mujica, dies
Türkiye plays the peacemaker as Putin, Zelenskyy seek truce in Istanbul
Türkiye plays the peacemaker as Putin, Zelenskyy seek truce in Istanbul
US church refuses to resettle white South Africans granted refugee status
US church refuses to resettle white South Africans granted refugee status
UN 'deeply alarmed' by Libya's escalating violence
UN 'deeply alarmed' by Libya's escalating violence
Trump blasts Western war hawks and 'interventionists', cites Saudi Arabia as Middle East model
Trump blasts Western war hawks and 'interventionists', cites Saudi Arabia as Middle East model
Pakistani premier praises Turkish President Erdogan's role in promoting peace in South Asia
Pakistani premier praises Turkish President Erdogan's role in promoting peace in South Asia
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us