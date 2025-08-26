Africa has unveiled a continental cholera emergency preparedness and response plan for September 2025 to February 2026.

The Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) and World Health Organization (WHO) model aims to achieve rapid domestic resource mobilisation to fund vaccines and case management supplies to combat current outbreaks.

This will help the continent's 54 member states reduce cholera deaths by 90% and eradicate cholera in at least 20 countries by 2030.

The plan was launched at Mulungushi International Conference Centre in Lusaka, Zambia's capital Lusaka.

Africa 'must act today': Zambia's president