Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on Wednesday held talks with his Congolese counterpart Felix Tshisekedi in Astana, following an official welcoming ceremony at the Akorda presidential palace.

Tokayev thanked Tshisekedi for making his first state visit to Kazakhstan, calling it a “significant step” for boosting ties.

“Your first state visit carries great significance. It will give new impetus to the development of relations between Kazakhstan and the Democratic Republic of the Congo,” he said, stressing that expanding cooperation with African states is a key foreign policy priority for Kazakhstan.

He underlined that the DR Congo, with a population exceeding 110 million and vast resources, is an “important partner on the African continent” whose role is growing internationally.