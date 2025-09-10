AFRICA
DRC's Tshisekedi visits Kazakhstan, holds talks with host president
Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on Wednesday held talks with his Congolese counterpart Felix Tshisekedi in Astana, following an official welcoming ceremony at the Akorda presidential palace.
Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev hosted his DRC counterpart on September 10, 2025. / TRT Afrika English
Tokayev thanked Tshisekedi for making his first state visit to Kazakhstan, calling it a “significant step” for boosting ties.

“Your first state visit carries great significance. It will give new impetus to the development of relations between Kazakhstan and the Democratic Republic of the Congo,” he said, stressing that expanding cooperation with African states is a key foreign policy priority for Kazakhstan.

He underlined that the DR Congo, with a population exceeding 110 million and vast resources, is an “important partner on the African continent” whose role is growing internationally.

Recommended

'Strengthening ties'

Tshisekedi praised the hospitality of Kazakhstan and said the visit would “strengthen ties and cooperation not only between our countries but also more broadly between the African region and Central Asia.”

He pointed to the activities of Eurasian Resources Group (ERG) in the mining sector as an example of existing collaboration. “I believe there are many other areas where we could share expertise and enhance our cooperation,” he said.

The leaders also exchanged views on current international and regional developments.

SOURCE:AA
