Terrorists killed at least 63 people in northeastern Nigeria while storming a town whose residents had been returned from a displacement camp, the state governor said.

The Friday night attack struck the town of Darul Jamal, which hosts a military base on the Nigeria-Cameroon border.

Babagana Zulum, governor of the embattled Borno state, said that five soldiers were among the dead, a figure confirmed to AFP by a security source.

"It's very sad, this community was resettled some months ago and they went about their normal business," Zulum told journalists at the scene of the attack.

'Shouting and shooting everyone'

"As of now, we confirm that 63 have lost their lives, both the civilians and the army."

Residents said the attack began around 8:30pm local time (1930 GMT), when dozens of fighters arrived on motorbikes, firing assault rifles and torching homes.