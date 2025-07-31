South Sudan has told the Trump administration it is open to accepting more deportees from the US, according to a report published on Wednesday by Politico.

The statement followed the recent deportation of eight migrants from the US to South Sudan. Only one of them was reportedly a South Sudanese national.

The group had been held at a US military base in Djibouti before being flown to the East African country.

In exchange, Juba is asking Washington to lift sanctions on a senior official, reinstate revoked US visas, unfreeze access to a US-based bank account, and support legal proceedings against First Vice President Riek Machar, who remains under house arrest.