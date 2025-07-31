AFRICA
1 min read
South Sudan 'open to accepting' more deportees from US, urges sanctions removal
South Sudan has reportedly told the administration of United States President Donald Trump that it is open to accepting more deportees from the US.
South Sudan 'open to accepting' more deportees from US, urges sanctions removal
South Sudan has reportedly told Washington that it is open to accepting migrants from the US. / Reuters
July 31, 2025

South Sudan has told the Trump administration it is open to accepting more deportees from the US, according to a report published on Wednesday by Politico.

The statement followed the recent deportation of eight migrants from the US to South Sudan. Only one of them was reportedly a South Sudanese national.

The group had been held at a US military base in Djibouti before being flown to the East African country.

In exchange, Juba is asking Washington to lift sanctions on a senior official, reinstate revoked US visas, unfreeze access to a US-based bank account, and support legal proceedings against First Vice President Riek Machar, who remains under house arrest.

Recommended

US declines South Sudan's demands

The Trump administration has so far declined these requests, according to the report.

In April, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio imposed a visa ban on South Sudanese passport holders and halted new arrivals.

He alleged that South Sudan was obstructing deportation efforts after it initially rejected one individual Juba claimed was Congolese but later accepted.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Egypt's Sisi says Israel's war in Gaza a 'systematic genocide'
South Africa says relations with US 'reached a low'
Türkiye-Africa relations getting stronger in all areas
South Africa urges more countries to stand up to Israel's 'genocidal activities'
Ankara launches Parliamentary Commission to build 'Terror-Free Türkiye' in historic move
Foreign mercenaries hired to fight for RSF paramilitaries - Sudan army
'Risk of starvation' for thousands trapped in besieged Sudan city
Türkiye taking historic steps to safeguard nation’s future: Erdogan
Kiev working on visit by Türkiye’s president: envoy
Guinea revokes bauxite mining deal with UAE aluminium firm
Pay TV provider MultiChoice insists subscription fee cuts 'not tenable' in Ghana
Rwanda agrees to take up to 250 deportees from US
70 Al Shabaab terrorists killed in botched suicide bombing in Somalia
Russia's former president Medvedev warns of 'further steps' after Moscow abandons missile moratorium
Netanyahu blocked Gaza ceasefire and hostage deal backed by security chiefs — Israeli media
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us