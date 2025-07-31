South Sudan has told the Trump administration it is open to accepting more deportees from the US, according to a report published on Wednesday by Politico.
The statement followed the recent deportation of eight migrants from the US to South Sudan. Only one of them was reportedly a South Sudanese national.
The group had been held at a US military base in Djibouti before being flown to the East African country.
In exchange, Juba is asking Washington to lift sanctions on a senior official, reinstate revoked US visas, unfreeze access to a US-based bank account, and support legal proceedings against First Vice President Riek Machar, who remains under house arrest.
US declines South Sudan's demands
The Trump administration has so far declined these requests, according to the report.
In April, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio imposed a visa ban on South Sudanese passport holders and halted new arrivals.
He alleged that South Sudan was obstructing deportation efforts after it initially rejected one individual Juba claimed was Congolese but later accepted.