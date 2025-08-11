Colombian presidential candidate Miguel Uribe has died two months after being shot at a campaign rally, his family said on Monday.

The 39-year-old conservative senator, a grandson of former President Julio Cesar Turbay (1978-1982), was shot in the head and leg on June 7 at a rally in the capital Bogota.

Despite signs of progress in recent weeks, his doctors on Saturday announced he had suffered a new brain haemorrhage.

"Rest in peace, love of my life," his wife Maria Claudia Tarazona wrote on Monday morning in a post on Instagram. "Thank you for a life full of love."

Six people arrested over attack

Authorities have arrested six suspects linked to the attack, including the alleged shooter, a 15-year-old boy captured at the scene by Uribe's bodyguards.

Following a nationwide manhunt, police announced the arrest of an alleged mastermind behind the attack, Elder Jose Arteaga Hernandez, alias "El Costeno."

Police have also pointed to a dissident group of the defunct FARC guerrilla group as being behind the assassination.

The attack on Uribe, a leading candidate ahead of the 2026 presidential election, has reopened old wounds.

'Sad day for the country'

His own mother, journalist Diana Turbay, was killed in a botched 1991 police operation to free her from cocaine kingpin Pablo Escobar's Medellin cartel.

Four presidential candidates were assassinated during the worst phase of violence in the 1980s and 1990s under Escobar.