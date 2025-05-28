SPORTS
2 min read
Former captain Wanyama earns Kenya recall after early retirement
Victor Wanyama was the first Kenyan to play in the English Premier League, as a midfielder for Southampton and Tottenham.
Former captain Wanyama earns Kenya recall after early retirement
Victor Wanyama looks on during a warm-up. / Reuters
May 28, 2025

Kenya's ex-skipper Victor Wanyama has been called out of international retirement as the team prepares for August's African Nations Championships.

Wanyama was the first Kenyan to play in the English Premier League, as a midfielder for Southampton and Tottenham.

The 33-year-old, who also played for Celtic in the Scottish Premiership, will return to the Kenyan national team for two friendlies against Chad, hosted by Morocco, on June 7 and 10.

Wanyama announced his retirement from international football in September 2021 after being overlooked for Kenya's unsuccessful attempt to qualify for the 2022 World Cup.

Changed his mind

But recent changes to the management of Kenyan football, including the appointment in February of South African legend Benni McCarthy as head coach, appear to have changed his mind.

"I've spoken to him (McCarthy) a few times and he was trying to convince me to go back," Wanyama told BBC Africa Sport in an interview earlier this month.

Wanyama most recently played for Dunfermline Athletic in the Scottish Championship and is now a free agent.

African Nations Championships

The friendlies will serve as warm-ups for the African Nations Championships starting on August 2 in Kenya, Tanzania and Uganda.

Kenya will be making their debut in the tournament, reserved for players featuring in their domestic leagues, and will play against former champions DR Congo, Angola, Morocco and Zambia in Group A.

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Afreximbank tells investors Ghana 'up to date' on loans
Afreximbank tells investors Ghana 'up to date' on loans
Türkiye offers to host Russia-Ukraine peace talks
Türkiye offers to host Russia-Ukraine peace talks
At least 10,000 killed in two years in north, central Nigeria: Amnesty
At least 10,000 killed in two years in north, central Nigeria: Amnesty
DRC's ex-President Kabila 'relaxed' as he makes Goma appearance
DRC's ex-President Kabila 'relaxed' as he makes Goma appearance
Mauritanian elected new president of African Development Bank
Mauritanian elected new president of African Development Bank
Türkiye, Syria, Jordan begin joint anti-terror mission
Türkiye, Syria, Jordan begin joint anti-terror mission
Sarajevo’s ‘people’s tribunal’ condemns Israeli actions, highlights genocide and global complicity
Sarajevo’s ‘people’s tribunal’ condemns Israeli actions, highlights genocide and global complicity
Nigeria's Tinubu declares economic stability despite soaring prices
Nigeria's Tinubu declares economic stability despite soaring prices
In pictures: 600 days of Israel's genocide in Gaza
In pictures: 600 days of Israel's genocide in Gaza
The Conquest of Istanbul and the shining legacy of Sultan Mehmed II
The Conquest of Istanbul and the shining legacy of Sultan Mehmed II
Istanbul becoming ‘main platform’ for Moscow-Kiev negotiations: Top Russian official
Istanbul becoming ‘main platform’ for Moscow-Kiev negotiations: Top Russian official
South African woman sentenced to life in jail for selling daughter
South African woman sentenced to life in jail for selling daughter
Cholera outbreak in Sudan's capital kills 70 in two days
Cholera outbreak in Sudan's capital kills 70 in two days
Nigerian TikTok personality jailed for 'spraying' cash at party
Nigerian TikTok personality jailed for 'spraying' cash at party
Elon Musk ends role in Trump's administration
Elon Musk ends role in Trump's administration
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us