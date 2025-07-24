SPORTS
Somalia aims to produce international female referees as women’s football gains ground
The training focuses on the latest FIFA rules, and tactical officiating.
Two Somali women were among 18 officials who passed a rigorous FIFA-standard fitness tests. / TRT Afrika
By Nuri Aden
The Somali Football Federation (SFF), has started an intensive refereeing workshop at its headquarters in Mogadishu, bringing together 34 aspiring female referees.

The training focuses on the latest FIFA rules, and tactical officiating, is part of a broader strategy to raise the standard of the women’s game and foster inclusion at all levels of sport.

Ali Abdi Mohamed, President of the Somali Football Federation, described the initiative as a key pillar in the federation’s long-term vision.

“We believe the development of women’s football must go hand-in-hand with professionalising women’s officiating,” he said. “Our girls deserve every chance to play and to lead in this game.”

The exam, jointly administered by FIFA and local instructors, could pave the way for Somalia’s first-ever female referee to officiate in international competition.

In a recent milestone, two Somali women were among 18 officials who passed a rigorous FIFA-standard fitness and rules assessment — a crucial step toward certification at the international level.

