WORLD
2 min read
Trump says he would 'love' to run against Obama in 2028
The US President's remarks came a day after he said that he is “not joking” about trying to serve a third term, the clearest indication that he is considering ways to breach a constitutional barrier.
Trump says he would 'love' to run against Obama in 2028
Former President Barack Obama talks with then President-elect Donald Trump before the state funeral for former President Jimmy Carter at Washington National Cathedral in Washington, Thursday, January 9, 2025. / Photo: AP
April 1, 2025

US President Donald Trump said Monday that he would "love" to run against former President Barack Obama in 2028 for a third term, which is prohibited by the Constitution.

"I’d love that. That would be a good one. I’d like that," Trump told reporters in the Oval Office when asked about a hypothetical election matchup.

"No people are asking me to run, and there's a whole story about running for a third term. I don't know. I never looked into it. They do say there's a way you can do it, but I don't know about that, but I have not looked into it. I want to do a fantastic job. We have four years...It's still close to four years," he added.

What the constitution says

Trump’s remarks came a day after he said that he is “not joking” about trying to serve a third term, the clearest indication that he is considering ways to breach a constitutional barrier preventing him from continuing to lead the country after his second term ends in early 2029.

“There are methods you could use to do it,” Trump said in a telephone interview with NBC News. He also stated, “It is far too early to think about it.”

The 22nd Amendment, added to the Constitution in 1951 after President Franklin D. Roosevelt was elected four times in a row, states, “No person shall be elected to the office of the President more than twice,” whether the terms are consecutive or not.

Trump sworn in as USA's 47th president - TRT Afrika

Donald Trump was sworn in for a historic second term as president on Monday, pledging a blitz of immediate orders on immigration.

🔗

‘There are others too’

Trump is currently serving his second term, leaving some of his allies to suggest that a path to a third stint in office could be secured via succession rather than an election.

NBC's Kristen Welker asked Trump if one potential avenue to a third term was having Vice President JD Vance run for the top job and “then pass the baton to you.”

“Well, that’s one,” Trump responded. “But there are others too. There are others.”

Seeking to amend the Constitution to remove the 22nd Amendment's prohibition would be nearly impossible, given the two-thirds majority required in both chambers of Congress and ratification by three-quarters of the states.

Explore
Ethiopia bans Tigrayan opposition party TPLF
Ethiopia bans Tigrayan opposition party TPLF
Zimbabwean protesters granted bail after six weeks in custody
Zimbabwean protesters granted bail after six weeks in custody
Erdogan stresses need for careful monitoring of PKK dissolution process
Erdogan stresses need for careful monitoring of PKK dissolution process
African countries with most IMF debt
African countries with most IMF debt
Mali bans French television channel TV5 Monde over protest coverage
Mali bans French television channel TV5 Monde over protest coverage
South African rare blue diamond fetches $21.5m at auction
South African rare blue diamond fetches $21.5m at auction
The end of the PKK: What led to the terror group's dissolution after decades of bloodshed
The end of the PKK: What led to the terror group's dissolution after decades of bloodshed
By Tuncay Şahin
France announces retaliatory expulsion of Algerian diplomats
France announces retaliatory expulsion of Algerian diplomats
Erdogan, Trump, Mohammed bin Salman and Alsharaa begin online meet
Erdogan, Trump, Mohammed bin Salman and Alsharaa begin online meet
World's 'poorest president', Jose Mujica, dies
World's 'poorest president', Jose Mujica, dies
Türkiye plays the peacemaker as Putin, Zelenskyy seek truce in Istanbul
Türkiye plays the peacemaker as Putin, Zelenskyy seek truce in Istanbul
US church refuses to resettle white South Africans granted refugee status
US church refuses to resettle white South Africans granted refugee status
UN 'deeply alarmed' by Libya's escalating violence
UN 'deeply alarmed' by Libya's escalating violence
Trump blasts Western war hawks and 'interventionists', cites Saudi Arabia as Middle East model
Trump blasts Western war hawks and 'interventionists', cites Saudi Arabia as Middle East model
Pakistani premier praises Turkish President Erdogan's role in promoting peace in South Asia
Pakistani premier praises Turkish President Erdogan's role in promoting peace in South Asia
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us