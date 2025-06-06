Ange Postecoglou was sacked as Tottenham manager on Friday, just 16 days after the Australian ended the club's 17-year trophy drought by winning the Europa League.

Postecoglou led Tottenham to a 1-0 victory over Manchester United in Bilbao to clinch the north Londoners' first European prize in 41 years and secure a place in next season's Champions League.

But the Australian paid the price for Tottenham's worst domestic season since they were relegated from the top flight in 1976-77.

"Following a review of performances and after significant reflection, the Club can announce that Ange Postecoglou has been relieved of his duties," a statement on Tottenham's official X account said.

Ruthless end

Exactly two years after he was hired from Celtic, Postecoglou's eventful spell in north London was brought to a ruthless end by chairman Daniel Levy.

Tottenham lost 22 of their 38 Premier League games to finish 17th in the table, above only relegated trio Leicester, Ipswich and Southampton.

"The Board has unanimously concluded that it is in the best interests of the club for a change to take place," the statement said.

"Whilst winning the Europa League this season ranks as one of the club's greatest moments, we cannot base our decision on emotions aligned to this triumph.

"It is crucial that we are able to compete on multiple fronts and believe a change of approach will give us the strongest chance for the coming season and beyond.

‘Toughest decision’

"This has been one of the toughest decisions we have had to make and is not a decision that we have taken lightly, nor one we have rushed to conclude.

"We have made what we believe is the right decision to give us the best chance of success going forward, not the easy decision."

Postecoglou had forcefully defended his track record during the season and bristled at the constant questions over his future after his trophy success.

He clashed with Tottenham fans during a defeat at Chelsea when he cupped his ear to them in a defiant gesture after a goal that was eventually disallowed.

That blunder encapsulated his turbulent time in north London, but the 59-year-old bowed out gracefully.

‘Will never forget’

"My overriding emotion is one of pride. The opportunity to lead one of England's historic football clubs and bring back the glory it deserves will live with me for a lifetime," he said in a statement released moments after his sacking.

"That night in Bilbao was the culmination of two years of hard work, dedication and unwavering belief in a dream.

"Sharing that experience with all those who truly love this club and seeing the impact it had on them is something I will never forget. We are forever connected."

Tottenham were ravaged by injuries and in the latter stages of the campaign Postecoglou focused on keeping his key players fit and fresh for the Europa League.

The gamble paid off but even securing Tottenham's first trophy since the 2008 League Cup was not enough to save him.

He becomes the fifth manager sacked by Levy in the past six years.

Leading candidates

Brentford boss Thomas Frank, Fulham manager Marco Silva, Crystal Palace chief Oliver Glasner and Bournemouth's Andoni Iraola are reportedly the leading candidates to replace Postecoglou.

Postecoglou made a blistering start to his Tottenham career, earning rave reviews for his 'Angeball' style of attacking play.

However, a string of defeats at the end of the season blew a golden opportunity to qualify for the Champions League.

In September 2024, Postecoglou boldly stated that he "always wins things" in his second year.

He delivered on that pledge but even the euphoria from the Europa League win could not save him from the axe.

Postecoglou had largely retained the support of his players and Tottenham defender Pedro Porro saluted his efforts.

"Thank you for everything, boss. I'll always be grateful for the way you led us, defended us, and kept us going through all the highs and lows," Porro said.

"Above everything, you gave us one of the greatest moments in the club's history and for that, you'll always be celebrated."