Turkish President Erdogan meets with Iranian FM Araghchi to discuss Israel-Iran conflict
Recep Tayyip Erdogan says 'region cannot endure another war’ during talks with Abbas Araghchi in Istanbul.
Erdogan meets the Iranian FM Abbas Araghchi in Istanbul, on June 21, 2025. (Turkish Presidency/Mustafa Kamaci) / AA
June 21, 2025

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan met with Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi and discussed the ongoing Israel-Iran conflict on the sidelines of the 51st Session of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) in Istanbul.

During Saturday’s meeting, the two leaders discussed the escalating conflict between Israel and Iran as well as broader regional and global issues, according to a statement issued by Türkiye's Communications Directorate on X.

Erdogan emphasized that Türkiye has shown a firm stance against Israel’s attacks on Gaza, Lebanon, and Syria and maintains the same position regarding strikes against Iran.

He underlined that “the region cannot endure another war,” calling for an immediate halt to Israeli aggression and a return to diplomacy as the path to resolving nuclear disputes.

Noting that Türkiye is ready to do its part, including facilitating dialogue, Erdogan "emphasised the need for immediate steps to start diplomacy through technical and high-level talks between Iran and the US, and reaffirmed that Türkiye will continue to support this process."

The meeting took place at the Lutfi Kirdar Convention and Exhibition Center in Istanbul province following the 51st Session of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC).

Turkish officials, including Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, National Defence Minister Yasar Guler, National Intelligence Organization head Ibrahim Kalin, and Chief Foreign Policy Advisor Akif Cagatay Kilic, were also in attendance.

