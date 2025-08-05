President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has hailed Nigeria’s senior women’s basketball team, D’Tigress, as "Africa’s undisputed queens of the court" following their historic fifth consecutive title at the 2025 FIBA Women’s AfroBasket Championship in Abidjan, Côte d’Ivoire.

To celebrate the milestone, Tinubu announced a package of cash rewards, national honours, and real estate gifts for the triumphant squad during a presidential reception held on Monday at the State House, Abuja.

Each player will receive $100,000, a national honour (Officer of the Order of the Niger, OON), and a flat in the Federal Capital Territory. Members of the coaching and technical crew were not left out, earning $50,000 apiece and similar national honours and housing allocations.

“You have not only conquered Africa, you have redefined the standard of Nigerian excellence,” said President Tinubu in a statement read by Vice President Kashim Shettima at the ceremony.

Continental record

D’Tigress defeated Mali 78–64 in Sunday’s final at the Palais des Sports de Treichville in Abidjan, lifting their seventh AfroBasket trophy overall—a continental record—and securing a place at the 2026 FIBA Women’s World Cup in Berlin.

President Tinubu had rallied support for the team before the final, dispatching a high-level delegation led by Shehu Dikko, Chairman of the National Sports Commission, to Abidjan. In a post on X, the president called the team “superlative” and urged them to “go for glory”.