President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has hailed Nigeria’s senior women’s basketball team, D’Tigress, as "Africa’s undisputed queens of the court" following their historic fifth consecutive title at the 2025 FIBA Women’s AfroBasket Championship in Abidjan, Côte d’Ivoire.
To celebrate the milestone, Tinubu announced a package of cash rewards, national honours, and real estate gifts for the triumphant squad during a presidential reception held on Monday at the State House, Abuja.
Each player will receive $100,000, a national honour (Officer of the Order of the Niger, OON), and a flat in the Federal Capital Territory. Members of the coaching and technical crew were not left out, earning $50,000 apiece and similar national honours and housing allocations.
“You have not only conquered Africa, you have redefined the standard of Nigerian excellence,” said President Tinubu in a statement read by Vice President Kashim Shettima at the ceremony.
Continental record
D’Tigress defeated Mali 78–64 in Sunday’s final at the Palais des Sports de Treichville in Abidjan, lifting their seventh AfroBasket trophy overall—a continental record—and securing a place at the 2026 FIBA Women’s World Cup in Berlin.
President Tinubu had rallied support for the team before the final, dispatching a high-level delegation led by Shehu Dikko, Chairman of the National Sports Commission, to Abidjan. In a post on X, the president called the team “superlative” and urged them to “go for glory”.
“Our girls have shown character, discipline, and the Nigerian spirit in every game,” he said. “You did it, girls! Mission V: Done and dusted.”
Reactions
Coach Rena Wakama, who guided the team to victory, expressed gratitude on behalf of the squad.
“This is a moment we’ll never forget. We thank Mr. President for the overwhelming support and recognition. It means everything to these ladies who’ve worked tirelessly for Nigeria.”
With the win, D’Tigress remain unbeaten in AfroBasket competition since 2015, further establishing their legacy as one of the most dominant teams in African sports history.
Their next challenge will be on the global stage, where they will represent Africa at the 2026 FIBA Women’s World Cup in Berlin.
The reward of cash and houses to D'Tigress follows a similar announcement made to the Nigerian senior female football team, Super Falcons, after their WAFCON 2024 win in July.