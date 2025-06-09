In a heartwarming display of compassion and solidarity, Turkish charity organisations have been extending a helping hand to those in need across Africa during the Muslim festival of Eid al-Adha.

Türkiye Diyanet Vakfı (Turkish Religious Foundation) and several other Turkish charities, have slaughtered more than 9,000 animals and distributed the meat to less privileged individuals and families in Uganda to mark this year’s Eid al-Adha celebrations.

Turkish religious attaché in Uganda, Ramazan Pehlivanoglu, told TRT Afrika that over 7,500 cows were slaughtered and meat distributed to different parts of the country by Diyanet. He added that most of the beneficiaries were less privileged.

On their part, Tebessum Charity Organisation and Iraji Foundation slaughtered 600 cows, and the meat was distributed in eastern Uganda.

"We slaughtered 600 cows; our target is to reach vulnerable populations, including refugees, orphans, and less privileged families," Uthman Mukiibi, the director of Iraji Foundation, told TRT Afrika.

Strong spirit of hospitality

He added that, besides distributing meat, Eid packages containing food items such as rice, sugar, cooking oil, as well as clothes, were given to those in need to celebrate Eid.

Abubakar Byango, the director of Byango Development and Charitable Organisation, told TRT that, with support from the Turkish Keskul organisation, they slaughtered 350 cows, in addition to 850 sheep, and distributed meat to needy people in eastern Uganda. Many recipients expressed gratitude for the Turkish community's generosity.

Similar initiatives were carried out in other African countries including Somalia, Tanzania, Kenya and Nigeria.

This comes as ties between Türkiye and African countries continue to grow in various fields, including humanitarian activities.

Turkish Ambassador to Uganda, Fatih Ak, said apart from nourishment, the gesture also brings a message of kindness and solidarity that transcends borders.

"We, the Turkish people, known for our strong spirit of hospitality, take great joy in sharing, especially during the festivals of Eid al-Adha and Eid al-Fitr," Ambassador Ak told TRT Afrika.

He said the gesture is a humanitarian model rooted in the Islamic faith and it underscores the universal values of empathy.

During Eid al-Adha, Muslims slaughter animals (usually sheep, goats, or cattle) as a way to commemorate the story of Prophet Ibrahim and his willingness to sacrifice his son Ismail as an act of obedience to God.

Economic impact

According to Islamic teachings, just as Prophet Ibrahim was about to slaughter his son, God provided a ram to be sacrificed instead.

Muslims around the world celebrate Eid al-Adha by sacrificing animals, sharing the meat with family, friends, and those in need, and using the occasion to reflect on the values of faith, obedience, and generosity.

The sacrifice is also a reminder of the importance of putting one's faith and values into practice, and of sharing blessings with others.

"Our continued support for Uganda reflects a deep commitment to humanitarian values and cross-cultural friendship. This is not just a donation; it's a gesture of brotherhood," Ambassador Ak added.

"What makes this gesture even more impactful is that the donations are being sourced from Ugandan cattle breeders. This creates a valuable economic boost for local farmers, helping them grow their businesses," he noted.