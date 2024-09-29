Uganda's Bobi Wine has declared that he will run for president in the January 12, 2026 elections.

The 42-year-old, whose real name is Robert Kyagulanyi, made the revelation in an interview with Uganda's Monitor newspaper published on Sunday.

In the last election in 2021, President Yoweri Museveni of the National Resistance Movement party (NRM) got over 58% of the vote, while Wine of the National Unity Platform party (NUP), got over 35% of the vote.

On September 12, President Museveni, who got about 6 million votes in the 2021 election, alleged that Bobi Wine's party, which secured about 3.6 million votes in the poll, "cheated by one million votes."

Museveni accuses Wine's party of rigging

The president said he had the "facts" and NUP could sue him if the party felt it had been "falsely accused."

According to Museveni, the alleged rigging occurred in places where electronic voting system failed.

Bobi Wine's party however denied Museveni's allegations.

The leader of opposition in Uganda's parliament Joel Ssenyonyi, who is a member of the National Unity Platform party, said President Museveni was worried at how young people "embraced" NUP.

'Continuity and stability'

President Museveni, 80, says his leadership guarantees continuity, experience, and stability.

Wine, on the other hand, says "a whole generation of citizens is hungry and angry" and are "yearning for change."

➤Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel for more stories.