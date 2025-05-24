By Nuri Aden

Türkiye has hosted a high-level Somali delegation for a week-long working visit focused on strengthening media cooperation and countering disinformation.

The delegation, led by Somalia’s Deputy Minister of Information Abdirahman al-Adala, included key government communication officials and strategic media advisors from the presidency and office of the prime minister.

Talks held in the Turkish capital, Ankara, centered on deepening bilateral cooperation in the face of growing disinformation threats and the critical need for capacity building and strategic public communication.

Both countries reiterated their commitment to fostering closer ties between the Somali and Turkish peoples and working together to combat misinformation that could affect their longstanding friendship.

The Somali delegation visited Türkiye’s national broadcasting institutions, including the Turkish Radio and Television Corporation (TRT) and the Anadolu Agency, where they engaged in knowledge-sharing sessions and discussed pathways for enhanced collaboration in media strategy, production, and communication technologies.

Deep appreciation

Deputy Minister Adaala expressed deep appreciation for the Turkish government’s hospitality and the value of the experience.

“We are pleased that we were welcomed here so well. We had fruitful meetings and workshops,” he noted. “This visit significantly enhances the relationship between our two governments in the crucial field of information.”

The delegation was later received by Türkiye’s Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs, Prof. Burhanettin Duran, at the ministry of foreign affairs. Also in attendance was Somalia’s Ambassador to Türkiye, Fathudiin Ali Mohamed, alongside officials from the Directorate of Communications.

Al-Adaala emphasized the importance of structured media cooperation in today’s global landscape, stating that Somalia stands to gain substantially from Türkiye’s expertise in modernizing its media infrastructure and strengthening mechanisms to shape public opinion and effectively address misinformation.

Prof. Duran welcomed the initiative, affirming Türkiye’s continued support.

‘Brotherhood and cooperation’

“The two countries have deep relations based on brotherhood and cooperation,” said Prof. Duran.

“The issue of media relations is a new and vital direction in our bilateral ties, especially given the common challenges both countries face such as misinformation, media modernization, and social media management. We want to further strengthen our already solid relationship.”

The Somali delegation also included senior officials from the information ministry and Radio Mogadishu.

This high-level visit, which was the first high-level delegation focused on media cooperation from Somalia, marks a renewed chapter in Somalia–Türkiye cooperation, extending from traditional diplomacy to the critical and modern field of media and information, laying the groundwork for sustainable capacity building and strategic partnership in public communication.