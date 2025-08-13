A damning audit has exposed what investigators describe as one of the worst financial scandals in Kenya’s church history, implicating top leaders of the Methodist Church in the misappropriation of more than 600 million Kenyan shillings (approximately $4.6 million).
First reported by Kenya’s Daily Nation on Wednesday, the findings come from an audit conducted by Ronalds LLP and a seven-member committee appointed by the church.
“During the audit, we were unable to obtain grant agreements, narrative reports, and participant listings, which are necessary to verify whether these projects were implemented in accordance with the signed donor agreements,” the report stated.
According to the audit, food aid destined for drought-stricken communities was systematically diverted, with senior church officials accused of orchestrating an elaborate scheme involving forged receipts, fictitious suppliers, and non-existent projects.
Growing scrutiny
Relief food was allegedly stolen and sold, while payments were made to companies that auditors say did not exist.
The scandal unfolds as faith-based organisations in Kenya face growing scrutiny over their handling of donor funds and public contributions.
There are more than 4,000 churches registered in the East African country of 53 million people, according to government figures.
Kenya’s Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission has not yet announced whether it will open a formal investigation, but legal experts say the audit provides enough evidence to pursue criminal charges, including fraud, theft, and abuse of office.