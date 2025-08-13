A damning audit has exposed what investigators describe as one of the worst financial scandals in Kenya’s church history, implicating top leaders of the Methodist Church in the misappropriation of more than 600 million Kenyan shillings (approximately $4.6 million).

First reported by Kenya’s Daily Nation on Wednesday, the findings come from an audit conducted by Ronalds LLP and a seven-member committee appointed by the church.

“During the audit, we were unable to obtain grant agreements, narrative reports, and participant listings, which are necessary to verify whether these projects were implemented in accordance with the signed donor agreements,” the report stated.

According to the audit, food aid destined for drought-stricken communities was systematically diverted, with senior church officials accused of orchestrating an elaborate scheme involving forged receipts, fictitious suppliers, and non-existent projects.

Growing scrutiny