Egypt missed a chance to qualify for the 2026 World Cup with two games to spare by settling for a 0-0 draw with Burkina Faso on Tuesday.

Morocco and Tunisia are the only African teams so far that have secured their place in next summer's tournament as the continent wrapped up its latest round of qualifying.

Group C leader South Africa also hoped to qualify Tuesday but was made to wait after a 1-1 draw with Nigeria.

Pitch invasion

Cape Verde upset Cameroon with a 1-0 victory that sparked celebrations and a pitch invasion. It was the fifth straight World Cup qualifying win for the archipelago nation, which ended this round atop Group D with 19 points, four ahead of the Indomitable Lions.