Three dead, over 70 injured after stadium stand collapses in Algeria
Three spectators died and more than 70 others injured after falling from the upper stand of a stadium in Algeria on Sunday.
Trophy presentation for the Algerian league winners was postponed following the stadium tragedy. / Photo: Reuters
June 22, 2025

Three spectators died and more than 70 others were injured after falling from the upper stand of a stadium, following MC Alger's win in the Algerian top-flight league for the second season in a row, the Algerian ministry of health said on Sunday.

"The Beni Messous University Hospital received 38 injured people, while three deaths were recorded," the Algerian ministry of health said in a statement via Facebook, adding: "Ben Aknoun Hospital also received 27 injured people, while Bab El Oued Hospital received 16."

Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune offered his condolences and wishing a speedy recovery for the injured.

"It is with great sadness and sorrow and with hearts that we received the news of our supporter Younes Amguzzi, who passed away after falling from the upper stands," MC Alger said earlier in an Instagram post.

Trophy presentation postponed

The club has yet to comment on the additional fatalities.

Local media reports said the spectators fell after a fence in the upper stand broke, with El Heddaf TV's Facebook page posting a video showing part of a railing collapsed onto the lower tier.

The injured spectators were rushed to hospital, where MC Alger players, staff and administrators also went to donate blood as the trophy presentation ceremony was postponed, the reports added.

