French club AS Jeunesse Aubervilliers has confirmed the death of teenage footballer Ousmane Diaby, 14, after suffering a cardiac arrest during a youth game in Auxerre, France, last weekend.

Diaby collapsed on the pitch and was airlifted to a hospital in Dijon, where he passed away on Wednesday morning despite several days of treatment.

"It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our dear Ousmane Diaby," the club said in a statement.

"On the pitch, he suffered a cardiac arrest. Resuscitated, he was rushed to Dijon hospital. After several days of struggling, Ousmane breathed his last this Wednesday," the statement adds.

‘Huge heart’

Aubervilliers says it has initiated a fundraiser to support Diaby's funeral and repatriation costs, with nearly €10,000 raised. The club fondly remembered Diaby as having "a huge heart" and being a constant source of support and positivity.

Philippe Diallo, president of the French Football Federation, offered his condolences to the family and club.

"Ousmane was a child with a huge heart and an exemplary upbringing. He helped his mother every day with everyday tasks and volunteered with the club's youngest players, especially the U9s. Always smiling, helpful, and respectful, he left an indelible mark on our lives," his club wrote in a tribute.

The incident underscores the ongoing concern of sudden cardiac death (SCD) in athletes, although it remains rare, affecting an estimated 1 in 40,000 to 80,000 athletes each year, according to the American Institute for Health.

South African footballer Sinamandla Zondi died last month after collapsing in the warm-up before a second-tier match, his club Durban City said.

In March last year, Egypt international Ahmed Refaat died aged 31, following a heart attack during an Egyptian Premier League match.