SPORTS
2 min read
Teenage Senegalese footballer dies after suffering cardiac arrest
The incident underscores the ongoing concern of sudden cardiac death (SCD) in athletes.
Teenage Senegalese footballer dies after suffering cardiac arrest
Aubervilliers says it has initiated a fundraiser to support Diaby's funeral. / Others
May 2, 2025

French club AS Jeunesse Aubervilliers has confirmed the death of teenage footballer Ousmane Diaby, 14, after suffering a cardiac arrest during a youth game in Auxerre, France, last weekend.

Diaby collapsed on the pitch and was airlifted to a hospital in Dijon, where he passed away on Wednesday morning despite several days of treatment.

"It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our dear Ousmane Diaby," the club said in a statement.

"On the pitch, he suffered a cardiac arrest. Resuscitated, he was rushed to Dijon hospital. After several days of struggling, Ousmane breathed his last this Wednesday," the statement adds.

‘Huge heart’

Aubervilliers says it has initiated a fundraiser to support Diaby's funeral and repatriation costs, with nearly €10,000 raised. The club fondly remembered Diaby as having "a huge heart" and being a constant source of support and positivity.

Philippe Diallo, president of the French Football Federation, offered his condolences to the family and club.

"Ousmane was a child with a huge heart and an exemplary upbringing. He helped his mother every day with everyday tasks and volunteered with the club's youngest players, especially the U9s. Always smiling, helpful, and respectful, he left an indelible mark on our lives," his club wrote in a tribute.

The incident underscores the ongoing concern of sudden cardiac death (SCD) in athletes, although it remains rare, affecting an estimated 1 in 40,000 to 80,000 athletes each year, according to the American Institute for Health.

South African footballer Sinamandla Zondi died last month after collapsing in the warm-up before a second-tier match, his club Durban City said.

In March last year, Egypt international Ahmed Refaat died aged 31, following a heart attack during an Egyptian Premier League match.

Explore
Ethiopia bans Tigrayan opposition party TPLF
Ethiopia bans Tigrayan opposition party TPLF
Zimbabwean protesters granted bail after six weeks in custody
Zimbabwean protesters granted bail after six weeks in custody
Erdogan stresses need for careful monitoring of PKK dissolution process
Erdogan stresses need for careful monitoring of PKK dissolution process
African countries with most IMF debt
African countries with most IMF debt
Mali bans French television channel TV5 Monde over protest coverage
Mali bans French television channel TV5 Monde over protest coverage
South African rare blue diamond fetches $21.5m at auction
South African rare blue diamond fetches $21.5m at auction
The end of the PKK: What led to the terror group's dissolution after decades of bloodshed
The end of the PKK: What led to the terror group's dissolution after decades of bloodshed
By Tuncay Şahin
France announces retaliatory expulsion of Algerian diplomats
France announces retaliatory expulsion of Algerian diplomats
Erdogan, Trump, Mohammed bin Salman and Alsharaa begin online meet
Erdogan, Trump, Mohammed bin Salman and Alsharaa begin online meet
World's 'poorest president', Jose Mujica, dies
World's 'poorest president', Jose Mujica, dies
Türkiye plays the peacemaker as Putin, Zelenskyy seek truce in Istanbul
Türkiye plays the peacemaker as Putin, Zelenskyy seek truce in Istanbul
US church refuses to resettle white South Africans granted refugee status
US church refuses to resettle white South Africans granted refugee status
UN 'deeply alarmed' by Libya's escalating violence
UN 'deeply alarmed' by Libya's escalating violence
Trump blasts Western war hawks and 'interventionists', cites Saudi Arabia as Middle East model
Trump blasts Western war hawks and 'interventionists', cites Saudi Arabia as Middle East model
Pakistani premier praises Turkish President Erdogan's role in promoting peace in South Asia
Pakistani premier praises Turkish President Erdogan's role in promoting peace in South Asia
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us