The headquarters of Libya's 444th Combat Brigade in the city of Bani Walid was targeted in a suicide car bombing, with no casualties reported on the part of the army, the Libyan army affiliated with the Government of National Unity announced Tuesday.

The announcement came in an official statement issued by the 444th Combat Brigade, the largest armed unit under the General Staff of the army in western Libya.

“A suicide bomber detonated himself inside a car in front of the camp in Bani Walid”, about 170 kilometres southeast of the capital Tripoli, the statement said.

“Investigations began immediately after the explosion, and our forces managed to bring the situation under control,” it added.