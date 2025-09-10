African countries and the African Union have strongly denounced Israeli air strikes on Tuesday that targeted the Palestinian group Hamas’ leadership in Qatar, warning that it violated the sovereignty of the gulf nation.

The chair of the African Union Commission (AUC) warned that the attack risks endangering an already fragile situation in the Middle East.

Mahmoud Ali Youssouf noted Qatar’s longstanding role in mediation and diplomacy, and called for “renewed dialogue towards a just and lasting peace in the Middle East”.

Egypt’s Foreign Ministry also called the Israeli strike “a blatant violation of international law and state sovereignty.”

‘Dangerous precedent’

Cairo said the attack represents “a dangerous precedent and an unacceptable escalation.” It expressed full solidarity with Qatar and demanded that the international community acts immediately to stop the Israeli assaults and hold Israel accountable.

Somalia said Israel’s strikes represented a “grave violation of international law” and a threat to regional and international peace and security.