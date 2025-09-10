African countries and the African Union have strongly denounced Israeli air strikes on Tuesday that targeted the Palestinian group Hamas’ leadership in Qatar, warning that it violated the sovereignty of the gulf nation.
The chair of the African Union Commission (AUC) warned that the attack risks endangering an already fragile situation in the Middle East.
Mahmoud Ali Youssouf noted Qatar’s longstanding role in mediation and diplomacy, and called for “renewed dialogue towards a just and lasting peace in the Middle East”.
Egypt’s Foreign Ministry also called the Israeli strike “a blatant violation of international law and state sovereignty.”
‘Dangerous precedent’
Cairo said the attack represents “a dangerous precedent and an unacceptable escalation.” It expressed full solidarity with Qatar and demanded that the international community acts immediately to stop the Israeli assaults and hold Israel accountable.
Somalia said Israel’s strikes represented a “grave violation of international law” and a threat to regional and international peace and security.
“Somalia strongly condemns the terrorist military actions carried out by the Israeli occupation authorities against residential compounds in Doha, which violate the national sovereignty of the sisterly State of Qatar and deliberately target innocent civilians in contravention of all international conventions,” according to the Foreign Ministry's statement on Tuesday.
Somalia demanded that the UN Security Council assume its responsibilities and take immediate measures to stop the repeated hostile acts by Israel and ensure the protection of civilians.
‘Violation of sovereignty’
Morocco's foreign ministry also condemned "Israel's aggression and denounced the violation of the sovereignty of the brotherly state of Qatar".
"The Kingdom of Morocco reiterates its full solidarity with the State of Qatar against anything liable to jeopardise its security, its territorial integrity and the peace of its citizens and residents," it said in a statement.
Algeria said it strongly condemns and denounces the brutal Israeli aggression, according to a statement from its foreign ministry
The North African country expressed its "full and absolute solidarity with the sisterly state of Qatar in the face of these exceptional circumstances it is going through".