From Samsun to Somalia: Turkish graduate builds country’s major fragrance brand
September 10, 2025

Somali entrepreneur Naima Salad, a graduate of Türkiye’s Samsun 19 Mayıs University, has made history by founding Magool, one of Somalia’s biggest fragrance brand.

After completing her degree in Political Science and International Relations in 2019, she returned home inspired by her experiences in Türkiye and determined to create change in her country.

Naima explained that Magool, which means “scent” in Somali, specialises in ambient scenting solutions for commercial spaces such as offices, hotels and stores.

The company also sells indoor fragrance machines and perfumes, pioneering a sector that previously did not exist in Somalia.

“I started this sector first. There are other brands now, but we remain the biggest brand,” she said proudly.

Commitment to homeland

Reflecting on her decision to return to Mogadishu, Naima emphasized her commitment to her homeland: “I am Somali. My country needs me. I went to Türkiye to study, but I came back to bring the education and experiences I gained back home.”

She noted the transformation of Mogadishu since her departure in 2013, describing the city as now “safer and more enlightened,” with restaurants, cafés, and new businesses thriving.

Foreign investors, she added, are also showing growing confidence in Somalia’s economy.

Naima credits her time in Türkiye as an important turning point in her journey,

“At first, it was difficult, but studying in Türkiye gave me great advantages. I made new friends, learned new ideas, and gained the inspiration to start this business.”

Somalia–Türkiye trade ties

She continues to source some of her products from Turkish suppliers, underscoring the importance of strong Somalia–Türkiye trade ties.

Smiling, she added that when she thinks of Türkiye, one of the first things that comes to mind is the “great food” she still misses.

Through Magool, Naima Salad is not only building a successful business but also reshaping Somalia’s fragrance industry, proving how education, vision, and determination can turn inspiration into national impact.

SOURCE:TRT Afrika and agencies
