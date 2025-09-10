Somali entrepreneur Naima Salad, a graduate of Türkiye’s Samsun 19 Mayıs University, has made history by founding Magool, one of Somalia’s biggest fragrance brand.

After completing her degree in Political Science and International Relations in 2019, she returned home inspired by her experiences in Türkiye and determined to create change in her country.

Naima explained that Magool, which means “scent” in Somali, specialises in ambient scenting solutions for commercial spaces such as offices, hotels and stores.

The company also sells indoor fragrance machines and perfumes, pioneering a sector that previously did not exist in Somalia.

“I started this sector first. There are other brands now, but we remain the biggest brand,” she said proudly.

Commitment to homeland

Reflecting on her decision to return to Mogadishu, Naima emphasized her commitment to her homeland: “I am Somali. My country needs me. I went to Türkiye to study, but I came back to bring the education and experiences I gained back home.”

She noted the transformation of Mogadishu since her departure in 2013, describing the city as now “safer and more enlightened,” with restaurants, cafés, and new businesses thriving.