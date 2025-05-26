AFRICA
Explosion reported near military barracks in Nigeria's capital
Nigerian police said on Monday that they were investigating an explosion outside an army barracks in the centre of the capital Abuja.
The Nigerian Army said the blast occurred at a bus stop outside its Abuja Barracks on May 26, 2025. / Photo: Reuters
18 hours ago

Nigerian police said on Monday that they were investigating an explosion outside an army barracks in the centre of the capital Abuja and that one person was receiving medical attention in hospital after the incident.

The police said in a statement that its Explosive Ordnance Disposal Unit had been sent to the scene, which was cordoned off for analysis and to ensure the safety of commuters.

The Nigerian Army said the blast occurred at a bus stop outside its Abuja Barracks, which also houses members of the air force and navy.

The army said that the situation was "under control" and that more details will be made available "later."

SOURCE:TRT Afrika and agencies
