AFRICA
2 min read
Canadian company Barrick Gold seeks 'mutually beneficial' deal with Mali
Barrick Gold has said it remains "fully engaged and committed to reaching a mutually beneficial resolution" with Mali to end a dispute over its assets in the West African nation.
Canadian company Barrick Gold seeks 'mutually beneficial' deal with Mali
Barrick Gold and the Malian government have had a long-running dispute over the Canadian company's tax arrears to the state. / Photo: TRT Afrika
March 9, 2025

Barrick Gold remains "fully engaged and committed to reaching a mutually beneficial resolution" with Mali to end a dispute over its assets there, its chief operating officer for Africa and the Middle East said in a memo seen by Reuters on Saturday.

The Canadian miner and Malian government have been locked in a dispute since 2023 over the implementation of the West African country's new mining code, which gives the state a greater share in Barrick's Loulo-Gounkoto gold mining complex.

Barrick said on January 13 that it was obliged to temporarily suspend mining operations in Mali after the government seized around three metric tonnes of gold stock from its complex. The government had been blocking the company's gold exports since early November.

Reuters reported on February 19 that Barrick had signed an agreement to end the dispute, which then went to the state for formal approval.

'No major updates'

While there has not been any major hiccup since then, the deal is taking some time to be finalised, one person close to the process told Reuters.

Previous deals with other mining companies operating in Mali also took "some time" to be signed by the government, according to another person familiar with the deals.

In the company memo sent to staff on Saturday, Sebastiaan Bock said there are "no major updates at this stage."

"As a reminder, all non-critical operations remain temporarily paused until further notice," he said.

Salaries, suppliers' payments

Salaries and annual bonuses have been maintained for staff despite the suspension. But one of the complex's suppliers told Reuters in early March that Barrick had two months' worth of overdue payments.

SOURCE:REUTERS
Explore
Ethiopia bans Tigrayan opposition party TPLF
Ethiopia bans Tigrayan opposition party TPLF
Zimbabwean protesters granted bail after six weeks in custody
Zimbabwean protesters granted bail after six weeks in custody
Erdogan stresses need for careful monitoring of PKK dissolution process
Erdogan stresses need for careful monitoring of PKK dissolution process
African countries with most IMF debt
African countries with most IMF debt
Mali bans French television channel TV5 Monde over protest coverage
Mali bans French television channel TV5 Monde over protest coverage
South African rare blue diamond fetches $21.5m at auction
South African rare blue diamond fetches $21.5m at auction
The end of the PKK: What led to the terror group's dissolution after decades of bloodshed
The end of the PKK: What led to the terror group's dissolution after decades of bloodshed
By Tuncay Şahin
France announces retaliatory expulsion of Algerian diplomats
France announces retaliatory expulsion of Algerian diplomats
Erdogan, Trump, Mohammed bin Salman and Alsharaa begin online meet
Erdogan, Trump, Mohammed bin Salman and Alsharaa begin online meet
World's 'poorest president', Jose Mujica, dies
World's 'poorest president', Jose Mujica, dies
Türkiye plays the peacemaker as Putin, Zelenskyy seek truce in Istanbul
Türkiye plays the peacemaker as Putin, Zelenskyy seek truce in Istanbul
US church refuses to resettle white South Africans granted refugee status
US church refuses to resettle white South Africans granted refugee status
UN 'deeply alarmed' by Libya's escalating violence
UN 'deeply alarmed' by Libya's escalating violence
Trump blasts Western war hawks and 'interventionists', cites Saudi Arabia as Middle East model
Trump blasts Western war hawks and 'interventionists', cites Saudi Arabia as Middle East model
Pakistani premier praises Turkish President Erdogan's role in promoting peace in South Asia
Pakistani premier praises Turkish President Erdogan's role in promoting peace in South Asia
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us