Tanzania's President Samia Suluhu Hassan opened campaigning on Thursday for the general election scheduled for October 29, 2025.

Hassan, who was previously Tanzania's vice president, came to power after the then-president, John Magufuli, died in March 2021.

The opening campaign event in the economic capital Dar es Salaam was a glitzy affair featuring popular musicians.

Hassan told supporters her party had "accomplished major milestones" and has "the energy to continue leading our country."

Promises new constitution