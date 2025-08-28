AFRICA
Tanzania launches election campaign ahead of October polls
Tanzania's President Samia Suluhu Hassan has opened campaigning for the general election scheduled for October 29, 2025.
Tanzania's President Samia Suluhu Hassan will seek to retain her seat on October 29, 2025. / Others
August 28, 2025

Tanzania's President Samia Suluhu Hassan opened campaigning on Thursday for the general election scheduled for October 29, 2025.

Hassan, who was previously Tanzania's vice president, came to power after the then-president, John Magufuli, died in March 2021.

The opening campaign event in the economic capital Dar es Salaam was a glitzy affair featuring popular musicians.

Hassan told supporters her party had "accomplished major milestones" and has "the energy to continue leading our country."

Promises new constitution

She promised expanded healthcare and to tackle controversy over hospitals withholding bodies over unpaid bills.

She also promised to establish a reconciliation commission and start the process of drafting a new constitution.

She will face off against several candidates, with some in the opposition locked out over what the electoral agency terms non-compliance with election laws.

Opposition figure Tundu Lissu of CHADEMA party and ACT Wazalendo party aspirant Luhaga Mpina are among those disqualified.

SOURCE:AFP
