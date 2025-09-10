AFRICA
Cholera kills at least five more people in Sudan
Cholera kills at least five more people in Sudan
Sudan has recorded more than 100,000 cholera cases in the past one year. / Photo: Reuters
September 10, 2025

A medical group reported on Wednesday seven more deaths from cholera and 350 infections in Kassala State in eastern Sudan.

In a statement, the Sudan Doctors Network said it is closely monitoring the situation in the state with “deep concern” amid a weak healthcare response, limited resources, and floods, “which have contributed to the spread of the disease due to the lack of clean water and contamination caused by mixing with sewage.”

Calling the situation “catastrophic,” the group warned that the lives of thousands of civilians are at risk “amidst the fragile healthcare system and deteriorating medical infrastructure, which calls for urgent intervention at all levels.”

It appealed for an immediate provision of medical supplies, including intravenous and oral rehydration solutions, antibiotics, and infection control materials to help contain the outbreak.

More than 100,000 cholera cases in one year

“The lives of citizens are a humanitarian and moral responsibility that requires an immediate and effective response. Any delay will result in more victims,” statement said.

Last week, the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) in Sudan said that more than 100,000 cholera cases have been recorded nationwide in the past year, making it the largest outbreak of the disease in recent years.

The cholera crisis comes as a raging war between the army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) has killed more than 20,000 people and displaced 14 million since April 2023, according to the UN and local authorities.

Research from US universities, however, estimates the death toll at around 130,000.

SOURCE:AA
