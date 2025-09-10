A medical group reported on Wednesday seven more deaths from cholera and 350 infections in Kassala State in eastern Sudan.

In a statement, the Sudan Doctors Network said it is closely monitoring the situation in the state with “deep concern” amid a weak healthcare response, limited resources, and floods, “which have contributed to the spread of the disease due to the lack of clean water and contamination caused by mixing with sewage.”

Calling the situation “catastrophic,” the group warned that the lives of thousands of civilians are at risk “amidst the fragile healthcare system and deteriorating medical infrastructure, which calls for urgent intervention at all levels.”

It appealed for an immediate provision of medical supplies, including intravenous and oral rehydration solutions, antibiotics, and infection control materials to help contain the outbreak.

More than 100,000 cholera cases in one year