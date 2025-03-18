SPORTS
2 min read
Kigali buzzes ahead of Nigeria-Rwanda World Cup Qualifying clash
The Super Eagles' weak start to the qualifiers, with three draws and a loss, has left them languishing in fifth place with only three points.
The Super Eagles sit in fifth place with three points. / Others
March 18, 2025

There is a roar of anticipation building as the Wasps of Rwanda and Super Eagles of Nigeria prepare for their World Cup qualifiers clash on Friday, March 21.

The Super Eagles currently sit fifth in Group C with just three points from four matches, making victory in Rwanda essential to boost their chances of reaching the tournament co-hosted by the United States, Mexico, and Canada.

Sitting atop Group C with seven points, Rwanda knows a victory, or even a draw, against the struggling Super Eagles is crucial to their historic World Cup qualification dream.

For a nation that has never graced the global stage, the 2026 tournament in North America represents an unprecedented opportunity.

"The first training session of the Amavubi team in preparation for the Nigeria tour has concluded, focusing on helping players reduce fatigue, especially those who have played matches for their teams and those who have travelled extensively," the Rwanda FA declared on their X account.

The Super Eagles' lacklustre start to the qualifiers, with three draws and a loss, has left them languishing in fifth place with a mere three points.

The arrival of key players to camp, including star striker Victor Osimhen and new head coach Eric Chelle, signals a desperate attempt to salvage their campaign.

The pressure is immense as the Super Eagles, accustomed to dominating African football, face the daunting task of securing consecutive victories, first against Rwanda in Kigali on March 21st at 6pm, and then against Zimbabwe on Tuesday.

