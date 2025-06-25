POLITICS
Ugandan-born Zohran Mamdani on brink of win in New York mayoral primary
Former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo and Queens Assemblyman Zohran Mamdani were locked in a high-stakes showdown for the top job in a bitter, razor-thin battle that gripped NYC and could reshape its future.
Democratic mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani takes selfies with supporters after speaking at his primary election party. / AP
June 25, 2025

Ugandan-born Zohran Mamdani, a 33-year-old democratic socialist, is leading New York's Democratic primary, and if elected, he would become the city's first Muslim mayor.

His main contender, former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, has already conceded, saying, "Tonight is his night. He deserved it. He won."

Most pundits expected the mayoral primary to be decided by a ranked-choice count after initially no candidate appeared to secure a majority.

"We’re incredibly grateful for the voters across all five boroughs who, inspired by our vision for a better, affordable future, showed up in record numbers to make their voices heard,” said Elle Bisgaard-Church, Mamdani's campaign manager.

Mamdani, the 33-year-old Queens Assemblyman — previously little known — has stunned the political establishment with a surge fueled by viral outreach and youth-driven progressivism.

Mamdani's performance is already making waves far beyond the five boroughs, thrusting his bold platform and unapologetically left stance into the national conversation.

A three-term state lawmaker from one of the country’s most diverse districts, Mamdani has earned fervent support from young voters while facing criticism from some voters over his limited experience, his policies on policing and housing, and his vocal stance against Israel.

Voters cast ballots during a smothering heatwave, and polls showed surprise challenger Zohran Mamdani and former state governor Andrew Cuomo, 67, at the top of the heap.

Republican Party has skipped a primary, handing its nomination once again to Curtis Sliwa, the 2021 GOP candidate.

The 2025 New York City mayoral election, set for November 4, will feature a showdown between Sliwa, the Democratic nominee Mamdani and current Mayor Eric Adams, who is seeking a second term as an independent.

