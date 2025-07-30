BUSINESS & TECHNOLOGY
1 min read
Ghana cuts benchmark interest rate by 3% as inflation eases
Ghana's central bank has cut its benchmark interest rate by 3% on the back of easing inflationary pressures.
Ghana cuts benchmark interest rate by 3% as inflation eases
Ghana's inflation has eased in recent months amid strengthening of the country's currency, cedi. / Photo: Reuters
July 30, 2025

Ghana's central bank on Wednesday cut its benchmark interest rate by 3% on the back of easing inflationary pressures, as the West African country emerges from a severe economic crisis.

The Bank of Ghana announced that its benchmark rate would drop from 28% to 25% – the first such reduction in more than a year, which comes as the cedi currency has recovered against the dollar.

"We remain committed to our price stability mandate while creating the conditions for sustainable growth," the bank's Governor Johnson Pandit Asiama said.

While prices are still rising in the major cocoa and gold producer, inflation eased in June to 13.7% year-on-year – the sixth consecutive monthly drop.

Recommended

Cedi's sharp appreciation

At the same time, the cedi has appreciated by more than 40% against the US dollar since the start of 2025, supported by stronger external buffers, rising exports and growing investor confidence.

Earlier July, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) said Ghana was making headway in its economic reforms and debt restructuring that the government has embarked on since President John Mahama took the oath of office in January.

Food inflation has also eased, but remained above overall inflation in July, at 16.3%.

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Egypt's Sisi says Israel's war in Gaza a 'systematic genocide'
South Africa says relations with US 'reached a low'
Türkiye-Africa relations getting stronger in all areas
South Africa urges more countries to stand up to Israel's 'genocidal activities'
Ankara launches Parliamentary Commission to build 'Terror-Free Türkiye' in historic move
Foreign mercenaries hired to fight for RSF paramilitaries - Sudan army
'Risk of starvation' for thousands trapped in besieged Sudan city
Türkiye taking historic steps to safeguard nation’s future: Erdogan
Kiev working on visit by Türkiye’s president: envoy
Guinea revokes bauxite mining deal with UAE aluminium firm
Pay TV provider MultiChoice insists subscription fee cuts 'not tenable' in Ghana
Rwanda agrees to take up to 250 deportees from US
70 Al Shabaab terrorists killed in botched suicide bombing in Somalia
Russia's former president Medvedev warns of 'further steps' after Moscow abandons missile moratorium
Netanyahu blocked Gaza ceasefire and hostage deal backed by security chiefs — Israeli media
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us