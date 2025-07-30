Ghana's central bank on Wednesday cut its benchmark interest rate by 3% on the back of easing inflationary pressures, as the West African country emerges from a severe economic crisis.

The Bank of Ghana announced that its benchmark rate would drop from 28% to 25% – the first such reduction in more than a year, which comes as the cedi currency has recovered against the dollar.

"We remain committed to our price stability mandate while creating the conditions for sustainable growth," the bank's Governor Johnson Pandit Asiama said.

While prices are still rising in the major cocoa and gold producer, inflation eased in June to 13.7% year-on-year – the sixth consecutive monthly drop.