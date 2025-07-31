A strike halted transport services across Tunisia on Wednesday, as workers demanded higher wages, improved working conditions and urgent reforms.
The transport union's three-day strike disrupted daily life in both major cities and rural areas.
Metro stations in Tunis were deserted and buses at a standstill forcing commuters to use private cars, taxis and unlicenced motorcycle taxis.
The transport union, which said the strike was 100% successful on its first day, said the transport sector was facing major challenges.
Government terms strike 'unfair'
The Ministry of Transport said the union's financial demands were unfair and could not be met until the revenues of public transport companies improved.
It also said the purchase of hundreds of buses from China and Europe over recent months would improve services.