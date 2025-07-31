A strike halted transport services across Tunisia on Wednesday, as workers demanded higher wages, improved working conditions and urgent reforms.

The transport union's three-day strike disrupted daily life in both major cities and rural areas.

Metro stations in Tunis were deserted and buses at a standstill forcing commuters to use private cars, taxis and unlicenced motorcycle taxis.

The transport union, which said the strike was 100% successful on its first day, said the transport sector was facing major challenges.