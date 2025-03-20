At least six people were killed and numerous vehicles destroyed in a devastating accident near Abuja, Nigeria, police confirmed.

A heavy-duty trailer, laden with cement, lost control and slammed into a line of stationary vehicles on a congested highway near the Nyanya Bridge, on Wednesday evening, approximately 10 kilometers (6 miles) from the city centre.

The trailer is owned by the cement company of Africa’s richest man Aliko Dangote, according to the police. The impact triggered a massive fire, engulfing multiple vehicles in flames.

‘Horrifying scene’

"A distress call was received by Karu Division reporting a horrifying scene—a Dangote trailer, heavily loaded with cement and approaching Nyanya Bridge from AYA, had lost control and crashed into stationary vehicles trapped in traffic," the police statement said.

The resulting collision sparked a "raging inferno," consuming 14 vehicles and plunging the area into "panic and chaos." Emergency responders rushed to the scene, battling thick smoke and intense heat to rescue those trapped within the burning wreckage.

“Six victims were pulled from the wreckage and rushed to the hospital, but tragically, they were confirmed dead by medical personnel on duty. Their remains have been deposited at Karu General Hospital Morgue,” the police informed.

The Nyanya Bridge, a major artery connecting Abuja to its eastern suburbs, is known for heavy traffic congestion, particularly during rush hour.

Police said a “thorough investigation is underway to determine the precise cause of this disaster and prevent future occurrences."

Fatal truck accidents are common along most major roads in Nigeria, Africa’s most populous country.

In January, 98 people were killed in a gasoline tanker blast in north-central Nigeria, near the Suleja area of Niger state, after individuals attempted to transfer gasoline from a crashed oil tanker into another truck.