Peace was restored in the Libyan capital of Tripoli following fresh clashes between armed groups on Monday, thanks to the intervention of the Truce Committee formed by the Presidential Council.

Emced el-Malti, commander of the 222nd Reserve Brigade and a member of the Truce Committee, told local media that calm has been restored in the capital following the intervention of the committee's “conflict resolution forces.”

Malti noted that the “resolution forces” have been deployed in all conflict areas across various parts of Tripoli.

Events in Tripoli

Clashes broke out in the capital following the killing of the leader of the Stability Support Unit, a militia group in Tripoli, on May 12.

The government said in a statement shortly after that the 444th Brigade, affiliated with the Ministry of Defence, had taken control of the Stability Support Unit's headquarters and its surroundings in the Abu Salim district of Tripoli.

Prime Minister Abdulhamid Dibeybe, in a statement on May 13, congratulated members of the army and police force for their success in establishing state authority in the events that took place in Tripoli.

Clashes broke out between the government forces and the “Rada,” a powerful militia group in the capital, in the early hours of May 14, and smoke was seen rising from some buildings in various parts of Tripoli.

At noon on the same day, the Libyan Defence Ministry announced a ceasefire in all conflict areas in Tripoli to protect civilians.