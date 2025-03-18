AFRICA
2 min read
Mali also quits group of French-speaking nations
Mali has joined Burkina Faso and Niger to quit the 93-member group of French speaking countries.
Mali says the group of French-speaking nations no longer aligns with its national principles. / Other
March 18, 2025

Mali, which has broken off ties with France, announced on Tuesday it was quitting an international group of French-speaking countries, a day after its allies Niger and Burkina Faso did the same.

"Mali cannot remain a member of an organisation whose actions are incompatible with constitutional principles... based on the sovereignty of the state," the foreign ministry said in a letter to its French counterpart, referring to the Organisation Internationale de la Francophonie (OIF).

Mali was suspended from the organisation – a post-colonial entity that resembles the Commonwealth – in August 2020 after a military coup, which toppled its President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita.

The OIF had called for the release of Keita, in power since 2013 at the helm of the West African country, which for years has faced a security, political and economic crisis.

Based in Paris

It had also called for the speedy setting up of a transition government led by civilians.

On Monday, fellow military-led states Burkina Faso and Niger, which have also turned their backs on former colonial power France while forging ties with Russia, announced their withdrawal from the OIF.

The three have also left the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) to form their own Sahel confederation.

Niger was also suspended from the OIF after a military coup toppled its elected President Mohamed Bazoum in July 2023.

The OIF is based in Paris and seeks to promote the French language and political, educational, economic and cultural cooperation among its 93 member countries.

