Nigerian President Bola Tinubu is travelling to France on Wednesday for a two-week visit as foreign ministers from three military-led countries from West Africa are set to visit Moscow to strengthen ties with Russia.

The foreign ministers of Burkina Faso, Mali and Niger had announced that they would travel to Moscow on Thursday for talks with Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov.

The three countries have severed ties with the West African regional bloc ECOWAS which Tinubu heads, accusing it of leaning towards western interests.

They broke away from the bloc last year, forming a confederation known as the Alliance of Sahel States to strengthen their security, economic and development cooperation.

They have since distanced themselves from former colonial ruler, France, expelling its troops and cutting economic ties.

Mali, Niger and Burkina Faso been working more closely with alternative partners, including Russia and Türkiye, boosting diplomatic, security and economic ties in recent years.

Tinubu to reflect on reforms

It’s not immediately clear whether Tinubu’s visit to Paris has any connection with visit to Moscow by the Sahel top diplomats.

However, the Nigerian presidency said that during the visit Tinubu, who came to power in May 2023, ‘‘will appraise his administration's midterm performance and assess key milestones.’’

President Tinubu’s spokesperson Bayo Onanuga said in a statement the trip will also afford the Nigerian leader an opportunity for reflection on his leadership and economic reforms.

‘‘This period of reflection will inform plans to deepen ongoing reforms and accelerate national development priorities in the coming year,’’ he said in a statement.

Niger, which shares a long border with Nigeria, had accused Abuja of conspiring with Paris to destabilise it, an allegation the Nigerian government denied.