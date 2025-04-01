Foreign ministers from the Confederation of Sahel States (AES) -- comprising Mali, Niger, and Burkina Faso -- will travel to Moscow for a two-day visit beginning April 3, the bloc announced on Tuesday.

The AES stated that the ministers will take part in the first-ever session of AES-Russia consultations, following an invitation from Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.

“This meeting reflects the shared commitment of the Heads of State of the AES Confederation and the Russian Federation to expand their partnership and political dialogue at the confederal level,” the statement read, adding that the talks will be central to shaping future diplomatic, development, and defense initiatives.

Year 1 Roadmap

The visit marks what AES described as an “important step” in advancing strategic cooperation under the bloc’s Year 1 Roadmap, currently chaired by Mali.

Formed by military-led governments following coups between 2020 and 2023, the AES was officially established in 2024 through a treaty aimed at deepening political, economic, and security ties among the three West African nations.

The confederation has taken bold steps to redefine its international alignment, including recent withdrawals from the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) and the International Organization of La Francophonie (OIF).

The AES has also announced plans to deploy a joint force of 5,000 troops to counter the growing threat of terrorism in the region. Additional initiatives include the launch of a common passport and a joint web-based television channel aimed at countering disinformation.