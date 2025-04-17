Qatari emir, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, don talk say Israel no respect di ceasefire agreement wey dem do for January for Gaza, as e meet wit Russian President Vladimir Putin for Moscow.

“As una sabi, we don reach agreement some months ago, but unfortunately, Israel no follow wetin dem agree,” di Qatar ruler tok on Thursday. Qatar na one of di main people wey dey mediate di deal.

President Putin come add say e go make sense to tackle di current wahala, as e recognize Qatar contribution to solve di Israeli-Palestinian palava.

Di meeting na di first official visit wey Al Thani don do for Russia since 2018. E plane land for Moscow Vnukovo-2 government airport earlier di same day, and official delegation welcome am.

Di Russian president talk say di initiatives wey Qatar dey push never work, and e dey cause more civilian wahala for Palestine.

“Our position dey di same wit una own – di solution wey go last na di one wey UN go back, wey go include di creation of two states, especially di formation of Palestinian state,” Putin tok.

Putin and Al Thani still discuss di matter wey concern Syria. “Di main thing be say we dey committed to protect Syria sovereignty, independence, and di land wey belong to dem. We still wan look into how we fit help di people for Syria, especially wit humanitarian support,” Putin conclude.

Bilateral ties

As Qatar dey help wit humanitarian work between Russia and Ukraine, like prisoner exchange and di return of children, di meeting still touch di ongoing Ukraine conflict and di international effort to find solution.

Di Qatari delegation for Kremlin discuss plenty matter wey concern di two countries, like trade, economic relations, humanitarian work, and other international issues wey dey important.

For di opening of di meeting for Kremlin, Putin hail di relationship between Russia and Qatar, as e talk say di bond don dey strong for di past years.

“Di intergovernmental meeting for Doha wey dem just do recently dey very useful. Qatar na one of our main partners, especially for Middle East. We get long and good history of relationship,” Putin tok.

Qatar dey play big role as partner wit Russia oil and gas company Rosneft, as dem don invest almost $1 billion for Russia economy through di Russian Direct Investment Fund. Both countries dey work together well well for di Organization of Gas Exporting Countries, Putin add.