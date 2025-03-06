New York police don start crackdown for pro-Palestine students wey dey do sit-down protest for Barnard College library. Dem dey vex say Columbia University wan expel one student wey dey support Palestine.

Police talk say dem dey investigate one bomb threat wey dem hear about. Di protesters begin di sit-down for Barnard Milstein Library on Wednesday afternoon, and dem rename di place as Dr Hussam Abu Safiya Liberated Zone. Dr Hussam na di doctor wey be director for Gaza Kamal Adwan Hospital before Israeli forces carry am go in December.

Di Columbia Students for Justice in Palestine group talk for X say, "We don rename Milstein Library to honor Dr Hussam Abu Safiya to make di international community focus on di matter of im captivity and take action to free am quick before e too late."

Dem still add say, "Barnard dey increase di way dem dey suppress student activists, and e show say di wahala against pro-Palestine speech and advocacy dey grow."

Barnard College na affiliate of Columbia University, and Columbia talk say dem sabi about di disruption wey happen for Milstein Library.

After dem evacuate di library, New York Police Department talk say officers still dey di scene and dem don arrest some people. But e never clear how many people dem arrest and wetin dem go charge dem for.

Di group condemn di university decision to suppress dem. Dem talk say, "Even though dem dey try shut us down, di Dr Hussam Abu Safiya Liberated Zone go still dey because we no go ever stop to fight for our prisoners and free Palestine."

'Discriminatory' expulsion

Di New York chapter of di Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR) advocacy group vex say di expulsion of di Barnard student na discrimination. Di chapter executive director, Afaf Nashe, talk say, "Barnard College decision to expel di student wey dey protest di genocide for Palestine no be only attack on di student rights — e dey part of bigger plan to silence and punish anybody wey get mind to talk against Israeli apartheid and genocide."

E still add say, "Di politically motivated crackdown show di deep hostility wey university administrators get against student voices wey dey call for human rights and justice."

Last week, di Justice Department announce say Columbia go dey among di 10 universities wey federal task force go visit to check if di schools fail to protect Jewish students and staff from unlawful discrimination, as e fit violate federal law during di mass protests against Israel carnage for Gaza last year.

Di task force na President Donald Trump establish am for January. Dis week, Trump threaten universities say dem no go get federal funding again if dem allow "illegal protests" for their campuses.