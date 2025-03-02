POLITICS
2 minit wey yu go read
Bolton: Merz suppose meet Trump before e take office
Trump former security adviser Bolton advise German election winner Merz to meet US President informally before im possible chancellorship.
Bolton: Merz suppose meet Trump before e take office
Bolton advise Merz to try see Trump before e enta office / MAXAR TECHNOLOGIES VIA GOOGLE/ Handout via Reuters
2 Machi 2025

Di former National Security Adviser wey work for US President Donald Trump, John Bolton, don advise di CDU Chairman and election winner, Friedrich Merz, make im try reach Trump before e fit become Chancellor. Bolton tok say, "To wait till April no go make sense. Protocol no go block dis kind meeting. Informal meeting fit even help Merz and give am more options," na wetin Bolton yarn give Redaktionsnetzwerk Deutschland.

Bolton still advise Merz make im stand gidigba and tok di matter as e be if e meet Trump. E suggest say Merz fit yarn like dis: "I be di CDU Chairman and I go dey lead di biggest economy for Europe." For Trump, dat one go make sense well well and e go pay attention. Bolton also point out say di fact say Merz work for di business world before e return to politics, especially for US financial company Blackrock, go help am.

Bolton: Trump dey make "katastrophic mistakes"

Bolton tok say Trump no just dey make mistake for how e dey handle di Ukrainian President, Wolodymyr Selenskyj, but e still dey make "katastrophic mistakes" for oda areas. Di US President never understand say di trade war wey e dey plan with EU go make prices for US rise more. Bolton suggest say maybe Merz fit explain dis one give Trump.

Bolton, wey don dey work as diplomat for long and people sabi am as person wey no dey take nonsense, na di National Security Adviser for di White House between 2018 and 2019 before e resign because of disagreement with Trump. Before dat time, e serve as US Ambassador to di United Nations under former President George W. Bush.

Explore
South Africa go collect almost $300 million AI investment from Microsoft
South Africa go collect almost $300 million AI investment from Microsoft
Police for New York crack down on pro-Palestine students
Police for New York crack down on pro-Palestine students
Cyclone Alfred dey hot for Australia as millions dey prepare for am
Cyclone Alfred dey hot for Australia as millions dey prepare for am
Arab leaders reject Gaza displacement, back Egypt plan
Arab leaders reject Gaza displacement, back Egypt plan
Trump beg US Congress to cancel 'terrible' CHIPS Act
Trump beg US Congress to cancel 'terrible' CHIPS Act
Al-Azhar condemn Israel blockade of Gaza during Ramadan
Al-Azhar condemn Israel blockade of Gaza during Ramadan
President of Nigerian Senate dey face sexual harassment claim from lawmaker
President of Nigerian Senate dey face sexual harassment claim from lawmaker
Dokumentri wey show how life be for Palestinian people win Oscar
Dokumentri wey show how life be for Palestinian people win Oscar
Israel wan resume war for Gaza within one week
Israel wan resume war for Gaza within one week
Bolton: Merz suppose meet Trump before e take office
Bolton: Merz suppose meet Trump before e take office
Private lunar lander Blue Ghost don land for di moon
Private lunar lander Blue Ghost don land for di moon
Israel say dem stop all kain aid and supply wey dey enter Gaza
Israel say dem stop all kain aid and supply wey dey enter Gaza
Namibia say goodbye to dia founding papa, 'di ultimate statesman' Nujoma
Namibia say goodbye to dia founding papa, 'di ultimate statesman' Nujoma
Zelenskyy say im relationship with Trump still fit beta
Zelenskyy say im relationship with Trump still fit beta
Turkey dey move forward to 'terror-free' future — Erdogan
Turkey dey move forward to 'terror-free' future — Erdogan
contactUsBannerMobile
Contact us