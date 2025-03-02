Di former National Security Adviser wey work for US President Donald Trump, John Bolton, don advise di CDU Chairman and election winner, Friedrich Merz, make im try reach Trump before e fit become Chancellor. Bolton tok say, "To wait till April no go make sense. Protocol no go block dis kind meeting. Informal meeting fit even help Merz and give am more options," na wetin Bolton yarn give Redaktionsnetzwerk Deutschland.

Bolton still advise Merz make im stand gidigba and tok di matter as e be if e meet Trump. E suggest say Merz fit yarn like dis: "I be di CDU Chairman and I go dey lead di biggest economy for Europe." For Trump, dat one go make sense well well and e go pay attention. Bolton also point out say di fact say Merz work for di business world before e return to politics, especially for US financial company Blackrock, go help am.

Bolton: Trump dey make "katastrophic mistakes"

Bolton tok say Trump no just dey make mistake for how e dey handle di Ukrainian President, Wolodymyr Selenskyj, but e still dey make "katastrophic mistakes" for oda areas. Di US President never understand say di trade war wey e dey plan with EU go make prices for US rise more. Bolton suggest say maybe Merz fit explain dis one give Trump.

Bolton, wey don dey work as diplomat for long and people sabi am as person wey no dey take nonsense, na di National Security Adviser for di White House between 2018 and 2019 before e resign because of disagreement with Trump. Before dat time, e serve as US Ambassador to di United Nations under former President George W. Bush.