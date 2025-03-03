“No Other Land,” di tori wey talk about Palestinian activists wey dey fight to protect dia community from demolition by Israeli military, win Oscar for best documentary on Sunday.

Di film na collaboration between Israeli and Palestinian filmmakers. E follow activist Basel Adra as e dey risk arrest to document how dem dey destroy im hometown for di southern edge of di West Bank. Israeli soldiers dey tear di place down to use am as military training zone.

Adra dey beg make dem hear im voice, but nobody gree until e meet one Jewish Israeli journalist wey help am amplify di tori.

“We make dis film as Palestinians and Israelis because, together, our voices strong pass,” na wetin Israeli journalist and filmmaker Yuval Abraham talk. For di acceptance speech, e use di chance call out im country government for wetin e call “di wicked destruction of Gaza and di people wey dey dia.”

E still beg Hamas make dem release all di Israeli hostages.

“No Other Land” enter di Oscar night as one of di top contenders after e don do well for di film festival circuit. But di film no get US distributor even though dem don pick am for distribution for 24 countries.

For di Oscar, e beat films like “Porcela in War,” “Sugarcane,” “Black Box Diaries” and “Soundtrack to a Coup d’Etat.”

Di documentary na work wey dem do for four years, between 2019 and 2023. Dem finish di production just few days before Israel start di war for Gaza after Hamas attack on October 7, 2023.

For di film, Abraham dey stay with one community wey dey fight displacement, but some Palestinians dey push back because dem dey point out say e get privilege as Israeli citizen. Adra talk say e no fit comot West Bank and dem dey treat am like criminal, but Abraham fit waka freely.

“When I look Basel, I dey see my brother, but we no dey equal,” Abraham talk for stage. “We dey live for regime wey I dey free under civilian law, but Basel dey under military law wey dey destroy im life. E get another way, political solution wey no go get ethnic supremacy, but go give national rights to both our people.”

E still talk say United States foreign policy under President Donald Trump dey block di way to di solution.

Di film use plenty camcorder footage from Adra personal archive. E capture how Israeli soldiers dey bulldoze di village school and dey fill water wells with cement so dem no go fit rebuild.

Di people for di small, rugged area wey dem dey call Masafer Yatta come together after Adra film one Israeli soldier wey shoot local man wey dey protest di demolition of im house. Di man come paralyse, and im mama dey struggle to take care of am while dem dey live for cave.

“About two months ago, I become papa,” Adra talk on Sunday. “My hope for my pikin be say she no go live di same life wey I dey live now, always dey fear settlers, violence, house demolition and forceful displacement. We dey call di world make dem take serious action.”

Former US President Donald Trump call last month make dem root out Palestinians from Gaza don face plenty condemnation for Middle East and di world as destabilising move.

Even though di film don win big prizes for Europe and US, Abraham tell Deadline last month say dem never get US distribution deal.

When dem ask why US distributors no pick di film, Abraham talk say: “I believe say na political reasons. I hope say e go change.”

E talk say dem no wait for theatrical release again, so dem release di film for almost 100 theatres on dia own.