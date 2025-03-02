One private spacecraft wey carry drill, vacuum, and other experiments for NASA don land for moon on Sunday. Dis na di latest move by companies wey wan start business for Earth's celestial neighbour before astronaut missions go begin.

Firefly Aerospace's Blue Ghost lander use autopilot take waka from lunar orbit go land for one ancient volcanic dome wey dey di northeastern side of di moon. Di confirmation say e land well come from di company Mission Control wey dey outside Austin, Texas, about 225,000 miles (360,000 kilometres) away.

"We don land for moon," na wetin Mission Control talk, as dem add say di lander dey "stable."

Dis smooth and upright landing make Firefly di first private company wey fit land spacecraft for moon without crash or fall. Even some countries don fail for di past, as na only Russia, US, China, India, and Japan don succeed before.

Two other companies dey ready to follow Blue Ghost land, and di next one fit land for moon later dis week.

Blue Ghost, wey dem name after one rare US firefly species, get di right size and shape. Di four-legged lander stand 6-foot-6 (2 metres) tall and 11 feet (3.5 metres) wide, wey make am stable, according to di company.

Di lander launch for mid-January from Florida, carry 10 experiments go moon for NASA. NASA pay $101 million for di delivery, plus $44 million for di science and tech wey dey onboard.

Dis na di third mission under NASA commercial lunar delivery programme, wey dem design to boost lunar economy with private businesses and prepare ground before astronauts go land later dis decade.

Di experiments go run for two weeks before di lunar daytime go end and di lander go shut down. E carry vacuum to collect moon sand for analysis and drill to measure temperature as deep as 10 feet (3 metres) below di surface. E also carry device to clear lunar dust, wey disturb NASA Apollo moonwalkers before.

As e dey go moon, Blue Ghost send fine pictures of Earth. When e reach moon orbit, e still send detailed photos of di moon surface. E even track GPS and Galileo signals, wey be good step for future explorers.

Dis landing don open way for more visitors wey wan do business for moon. Another lander, wey Houston-based Intuitive Machines build, dey plan to land Thursday for di south pole area of di moon. Last year, di company first lander fall but still manage put US back for moon since Apollo programme end for 1972.

Another Japanese company, ispace, dey plan to land in three months. Dem share rocket ride with Blue Ghost from Cape Canaveral for January 15, but dem dey follow longer route. Dis na di second time dem dey try, as di first one crash for 2023.

Di moon don get plenty wreckage from failed attempts over di years. NASA dey plan to keep di pace of two private lunar landers every year, even though some missions fit fail, according to Nicky Fox, NASA top science officer.

Unlike di successful Apollo moon landings wey get billions of dollars and astronauts, private companies dey work with small budget and robotic craft wey go land by demself, na wetin Firefly CEO Jason Kim talk. E add say everything work as dem plan am. "We don put moon dust for our boots," Kim talk.