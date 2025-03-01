TURKISH
3 minit wey yu go read
Turkey dey move forward to 'terror-free' future — Erdogan
Di day afta di jailed leader of PKK call for di terror group to disband, Turkish President Erdogan say na opportunity to achieve Ankara goal of "breaking down di wall of terror wey dey between thousand-year-old brotherhood."
erdogan / MAXAR TECHNOLOGIES VIA GOOGLE/ Handout via Reuters
1 Machi 2025

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan don tok say di kontri don enta new level wit dia 'Türkiye without terror' effort, one day afta di PKK terror group leader wey dem jail, Abdullah Ocalan, call make all di groups under di terrorist organisation scatter and make dem stop dia more than 40 years terror wahala.

Erdogan yarn dis one for Halic Congress Center during one event wey dem do to mark di 30th anniversary of Kanal 7 Media Group. E talk say Türkiye don face 'serious kasala for di 40 years wey dem dey fight terrorism,' and e still add say 'almost all di excuse wey di terrorist organisation dey use don either clear or dem don solve am.'

E talk say, 'As of yesterday, we don enta new level for di 'Turkey without terror' effort wey start wit di bold move of our People's Alliance partner, Nationalist Movement Party Chairman Mr. Devlet Bahceli, and we dey push am go front wit our strong stand.'

For di 40 years wey PKK dey do dia terror wahala — wey Türkiye, di US, and EU don tag as terrorist organisation — dem don cause di death of over 40,000 people, including women, pikin dem, and old people.

Erdogan talk say, 'We get di chance to take historic step to break di wall of terror wey dem don build between our thousand-year-old brotherhood.'

E still add say, 'Di bad bad game wey imperialism don dey play for dis our area for two centuries, if we fit scatter am, e no go only benefit our kontri and di people, but e go still help di whole region.'

Erdogan talk say, 'No single person for dis our nation, whether dem be Turks or Kurds, go forgive anybody wey don make di process no move forward wit di kind double talk and action wey we don see before.' E add say, 'We go dey check well well through di right institutions to make sure say di process wey don start dey go as e suppose be.'

E warn say, 'Türkiye no go only scatter di bloody game of imperialism, but e go still reach di goals wey dem set for economic development and foreign and domestic policy sharp sharp.'

E promise say everybody for di kontri go benefit and enjoy from di terror-free situation.

'Di winner of a 'Türkiye without terror' effort go be, wit Allah’s permission, all di 85 million people, every single member of our nation, no matter whether dem be Turks, Kurds, Arabs, Alevis or Sunnis,' na wetin e tok.

