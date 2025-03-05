Egypt President Abdel Fattah el Sissi don talk say Arab leaders don gree Egypt plan for Gaza after di war, wey go allow di two million Palestinians wey dey dia to still remain for dia land.

Di leaders meet for Cairo on Tuesday and dem gree one plan wey go counter US President Donald Trump idea to comot di people for Gaza and turn di place to beach destination.

For di summit, Syria President Ahmad Alsharaa condemn di talk say make dem force Palestinians comot from dia homeland, e call am "disgrace to humanity" and "test" for all Arab people.

“Di call to force Palestinians comot from dia land na disgrace to humanity,” Alsharaa tok.

E warn say dis kain talk no be only threat to Palestinians but e dey affect di whole Arab nation.

Di wahala of displacement for Gaza people no be just humanitarian mata; e be test of how we Arabs go fit stand for our important cause,” e add.

E still tok say "to uproot Palestinians from dia land no go ever make sense," and e call all Arab people to join hand fight di plan.

Need for ‘political framework’

For di summit, United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres tok say dem need clear political framework to rebuild Gaza.

“We need clear political framework wey go help Gaza recover, rebuild and get stability based on international law,” di UN oga tok.

“Gaza must remain part of di future Palestinian state,” Guterres tok, as e add say “di future of Gaza suppose dey based on security, stability, and di rights of di people.”

E beg make dem stop di fight quick and make sure humanitarian aid dey reach Gaza people as e be dia right wey no suppose dey for negotiation.

Guterres praise di emergency summit as important step for di international community to stop di war, reduce di suffer wey people dey face and bring lasting peace.