Israel don tok say dem go stop all goods and supplies wey dey enter Gaza from Sunday.

Di Israeli prime minister office no give full gist about di decision, but dem warn say "extra wahala" go dey if Hamas, di Palestinian resistance group, no gree for wetin Israel tok say na US proposal to extend di ceasefire.

E no clear yet whether dem don completely stop di supply of aid enter Gaza.

Di first phase of di ceasefire for Gaza, wey bring plenty humanitarian help, don expire on Saturday.

Di two sides never still agree on di second phase, wey suppose make Hamas release di remaining hostages in exchange for Israeli pullout and permanent ceasefire.

Negotiation no clear

Israel don agree on Sunday to extend di truce for Gaza small time as dem dey try bridge di gap after di first phase of di ceasefire with Hamas don finish.

Di first phase of di ceasefire between Israel and Hamas don end for weekend, but no surety dey for di second phase wey people dey hope say go bring better peace for di war.

Negotiation never reach conclusion, as di fate of di hostages wey still dey Gaza and di life of over two million Palestinians still dey hang for balance.

Hamas, on di other hand, dey insist say make dem start di second phase of di ceasefire.

"Di only way wey peace fit dey for di region and make dem return di prisoners na to complete di agreement... starting with di second phase," na wetin Hamas leader Mahmoud Mardawi tok for statement.