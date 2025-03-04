Al-Azhar, wey be Egypt big Islamic institution, don condemn Israel on Monday sake of say dem no gree make humanitarian aid enter Gaza. Dem talk say dis kain action na "crime wey dey starve innocent pikin, women and men," and e no respect di holy month of Ramadan.

Di statement wey dem post for X, condemn Israel decision to stop aid convoy, call am one kain "cowardly decision" wey dey against human values.

Dem talk say di action wey Israel do dey "deny innocent civilians food," and e show say dem no get mercy or respect for human values, especially for Ramadan period.

Al-Azhar call on governments make dem use dia diplomatic and political power to break di wicked blockade wey dey starve Gaza people during dis holy month.

Dem warn say di blockade na to force Palestinians to choose between hunger or to run comot from dia land, leave am for di people wey dey occupy di place.

Al-Azhar beg Islamic countries and di international community make dem demand say make dem open di border crossings sharp sharp, allow aid convoys enter, and hold Israel accountable for di crimes wey dem commit.

Di statement also talk say make dem carry di war criminals wey dey responsible for di terrible acts wey don happen for modern history go face trial and justice.

Di Israeli government stop humanitarian aid from enter Gaza on Sunday as Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu no gree start negotiation for di second phase of ceasefire deal between Israel and di Palestinian group Hamas.

Di agreement don stop Israel war for Gaza wey dem call genocidal war, wey don kill nearly 48,400 people, mostly women and children, and scatter di place.

Last November, di International Criminal Court issue arrest warrant for Netanyahu and him former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity for Gaza.

Israel still dey face genocide case for di International Court of Justice because of di war wey dem do for Gaza.