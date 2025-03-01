Thousands of Namibians and dignitaries gather to mourn di country independence leader, Sam Nujoma, as di almost one month of homage end wit state funeral.

Nujoma, wey be guerrilla leader wey fight for di independence of di desert nation from apartheid South Africa, die on February 9, at di age of 95.

On Saturday, dem carry im casket wey dem cover wit di blue, white, red, and green Namibian flag, for gun carriage go im final resting place for Heroes' Acre, one big memorial for di people wey die for di country liberation war outside di capital, Windhoek.

Plenty African leaders like South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, Angola President Joao Lourenco, Zimbabwe President Emmerson Mnangagwa, and foreign officials like Cuba parliamentary speaker Esteban Lazo Hernandez attend di burial wey dem show live for state television.

Namibia President Nangolo Mbumba start di tributes and call Nujoma "di most distinguished son of di soil."

Im talk say Nujoma na "giant" among leaders, as di man wey lead di South West People's Organisation (SWAPO) wey fight for di liberation struggle.

"You be di ultimate statesman," im talk, add say: "May your legacy be di source of strength as we dey continue to uphold your command of maintaining unity of purpose."

Nujoma wife wey wear black no talk for di ceremony on Saturday, but for di speech wey dem read on her behalf di day before, she describe am as "steadfast, resolute, honest, and disciplined."

"When my husband comot go exile, my family and I no escape di hardship. But even as im no dey, my husband love and strength dey always dey with us," she talk for di memorial service wey dem mark wit songs and prayer.

As di bronze casket wey dem write Namibia coat of arms and Nujoma name dey go down into di grave for di big private mausoleum, 21-gun salute sound and military aircraft fly pass.

Legacy of stability

Nujoma wey dem born for poor farmers from di Ovambo ethnic group, na di first born of 10 children.

Im first work na railway sweeper for 1949 as im dey attend night classes wey ginger im political awareness.

Im join black workers for Windhoek wey dey resist government order to move go new township for di late 1950s.

Nujoma begin life for exile for 1960, di same year wey dem elect am to lead SWAPO wey start armed struggle six years later after South Africa no gree UN order to give up di mandate over di former German colony.

After independence, Nujoma become president for 1990 and lead di country until 2005. Im step down from SWAPO leadership two years after im leave di presidency.

For im three terms, Nujoma lead di country during time of relative economic prosperity and political stability. Im policy on AIDS even get international praise.

Di white-bearded liberator face criticism for no gree rehabilitate hundreds of SWAPO fighters wey dem keep for prison for Angola accuse say dem be "spies" for South Africa.

Thousands of Namibians pay their last respect throughout last month as dem carry im body travel di whole country before dem put am for state on Friday.

All flags for di southern African country dey fly half mast, and dem suspend sporting events during di mourning period.

Nujoma body dey buried near former president Hage Geingob wey die for office last year.