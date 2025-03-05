President Donald Trump don talk say make US lawmakers cancel one big law wey dem pass for 2022 to give $52.7 billion subsidy for semiconductor chips manufacturing and production, make dem use di money pay debt.

"Di CHIPS Act na bad, bad thing. We dey give hundreds of billions of dollars and e no mean anything. Dem dey carry our money, dem no dey spend am well," Trump talk for one speech wey e give Congress on Tuesday. "Make una cancel di CHIPS Act and wetin remain, Mr. Speaker, use am reduce debt."

Di CHIPS and Science Act wey former President Joe Biden sign for August 2022 include $39 billion subsidy for US semiconductor manufacturing and di related components, plus $75 billion government lending authority.

Trump talk say dis na di strongest criticism wey e don give di bipartisan CHIPS Act so far. "We no need to dey give dem money," Trump talk, as e suggest say if dem no add new tariffs, e go dey enough to make dem build factories for US.

Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick don praise di program before, but e talk say e wan review di awards wey dem finalize under Biden.

Di former Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo under Biden convince five big global semiconductor companies to build factories for di US through government grants, as dem dey try tackle di national security risk wey dey come from imported chips.

For di last weeks of Biden administration, di Commerce Department finalize more than $33 billion awards, including $4.745 billion to South Korea Samsung Electronics, up to $7.86 billion for Intel, $6.6 billion for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, and $6.1 billion for Micron.

Some officials dey fear say Trump fit try cancel di binding grant agreements wey dem sign under Biden administration.

New York Governor Kathy Hochul talk on Tuesday say di law "na di reason why Micron dey bring $100 billion and 50,000 jobs come Central New York."

Trump just talk say e wan cancel am.

‘Direct attack’

TSMC announce dis week with Trump say dem plan to invest new $100 billion for di US to build five extra chip facilities for di coming years.

Lutnick talk about di $6.6 billion award for TSMC for one White House event on Monday — but e talk say di department no plan to give TSMC any new subsidy — even though dem fit qualify for 25 percent manufacturing investment tax credit.

TSMC talk last month say dem don already collect $1.5 billion from di award.

Representative Greg Stanton talk say Trump comments na "direct attack on Arizona semiconductor industry and di tens of thousands Arizona workers." E talk say TSMC $100 billion investment no go happen if no be di law.

Dis week, about one-third of di staff for US Commerce Department office wey dey oversee $39 billion manufacturing subsidy for chipmakers lose dia job, two sources wey sabi di matter talk.

Reuters report last month say di new Trump administration, wey dey do big overhaul for di federal government, dey review di projects wey dem award.