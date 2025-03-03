Senate President for Nigeria, Godswill Akpabio, dey face wahala afta female Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan accuse am say e harass her sexually.

For one TV interview wey she do last Friday, Akpoti-Uduaghan talk say Akpabio make advance wey no dey appropriate when she visit im house for Uyo, Akwa Ibom State, on December 8, 2023.

She still talk say another time, Akpabio suggest say make she 'take care of am' if she wan make dem support her motions for Senate floor.

Akpoti-Uduaghan don carry di mata go court, dey ask for 100 billion naira (about $67 million) as general damages.

Defamation suit

Even though Akpabio never respond to di allegations, im wife, Unoma Akpabio, don dismiss di mata as 'false and unfounded.' She sef don file defamation lawsuit against Akpoti-Uduaghan, dey ask for double di amount as damages.

Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan husband, Emmanuel Uduaghan, talk for statement wey im release on Saturday say im wife don tell am about wetin happen between her and Akpabio.

Im talk say at first, e try handle di mata with respect and diplomacy. 'But even afta di agreement, my wife still dey complain about di harassment wey she don face from di Senate President,' im talk.

Widespread outrage

No be di first time wey Akpabio dey face dis kain accusation. For 2020, Joy Nunieh, wey be former managing director of Niger Delta Development Commission, accuse am of sexual harassment — but Akpabio deny di allegation.

Di latest accusation don make plenty people vex, and dem dey call for Akpabio resignation so dat dem fit investigate di mata well.

Human rights people don condemn di allegations, talk say e no good for di legislative arm of government.

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar don beg di federal government make dem do independent and transparent investigation for di mata. Former Senate President Bukola Saraki sef advise Akpabio make im allow dem check di mata well to make sure say di process dey fair.

'At dis point, with di public claims wey di senator don make, di correct thing to do na to start open, transparent, and honest investigation by di Committee on Ethics, Privileges, and Public Petitions. Both parties suppose cooperate with di committee and talk dia own side of di story,' Saraki talk.

Im still warn say dem no suppose allow di legislative body turn to place wey sexual harassment, gender bias, and abuse of office go dey happen.

‘Senate No Friendly to Women’

Di wahala don make people dey talk again about sexism and how dem dey treat women for Nigerian politics. Many people dey ask for better accountability and respect for women rights.

Human rights advocate Muinat Salam talk say di scandal fit spoil di Senate name, and e fit make people no trust di institution again.

'Dis kain scandal fit distract di Senate from di work wey dem suppose do, like passing important bills and policies. If dem no handle am well, e fit spoil di Senate reputation and make dem no fit do dia constitutional work well,' Salam talk on Sunday.

She beg Akpabio make im step down so dem fit investigate di mata well. She warn say if dem no handle di mata, e fit make women fear to enter politics because of harassment and intimidation.

'Na time to make di system wey go handle misconduct by public officials strong,' she add.