Volodymyr Zelenskyy tok say di relationship wey e get wit United States fit still beta, afta President Donald Trump para for am for White House, dey accuse di Ukrainian leader say e no wan make peace wit Russia.

“Of course,” Zelenskyy tok when dem ask am for one Fox News interview if e fit repair di relationship wit Trump.

US-Ukrainian relationship na “more than two presidents,” e tok, e come add say Ukraine need Washington help well-well for di fight against Russia wey get bigger and beta weapons pass dem.

“E go hard without una support,” Zelenskyy tok for Fox — Trump favorite news channel.

Zelenskyy olive branch come just few hours afta di wahala wey happen for Oval Office, where US policy to support Ukraine fight against Russia war collapse inside shouting match.

Di kasala make European leaders rush to show support for Ukraine afta dem comot Zelenskyy from White House early, without signing di minerals-sharing deal wey dem see as important for US-brokered truce.

For di wahala wey happen in front of US and international media, Trump and Vice President JD Vance dey shout for Zelenskyy, dey accuse am say e no dey “thankful” and e no wan accept di truce wey dem propose.

“You no get di cards now,” Trump tok. “You go either gree for di deal or we go comot, and if we comot, you go fight am yourself and e no go sweet.”

Zelenskyy waka comot shortly afta, and Trump post for social media say “e fit come back when e ready for peace.”

“Dem tell dem make dem comot for di room. Later dem still tell dem make dem comot for di building,” Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, wey dey for Oval Office during di wahala, tok for Fox News about di Ukrainians.

Di president later tok for journalists say Zelenskyy dey “overplay e hand” and e suppose gree to stop di fight “sharp-sharp.”

Zelenskyy no gree apologise, but e tok for Fox News, “I no sure say we do anything bad.” But e still tok say e wish say di wahala no happen for front of reporters.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio later tok for CNN say Zelenskyy suppose “apologise for wasting our time.”